In Assassin’s Creed Mirage you will find a good number of weapons, but there are some that are much superior in power to others. Today we collect all those weapons that will make Basim lethal in combat.

Combat in Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been reduced compared to previous games in the series, as stealth takes on more prominence. Even so, we will often need swords and daggers if the guards catch us.

Therefore, it is best to look for the best weapons in the game, since some have extra abilities that will make things much easier for us. In this guide we talk about the best weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how to get them.

The best weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how to get them

The first ones you should get are the Isu weapons. Veterans of the saga know what we are talking about when we mention this term, but in order not to reveal spoilers, what we suggest is that you take a look at our guide focused on how to get them. There are two of them and of great power.

Apart from these, the other great weapons in the game are the Sand Swordwhich is obtained with the game’s Deluxe Pack and provides Healing Sand: Killing an enemy with time slowed regenerates 20% health.

We also have the Rostam’s Swordwhich you will obtain by completing the “Arms Dealer” contract and which grants Chain Reaction: Each consecutive attack deals 5% more damage, up to a maximum of 50%.

And regarding short weapons we find the Dagger of time as the best in its class, with which making perfect detours slows down time for 3 seconds and which is included in the game’s Deluxe Pack.

It’s not the biggest or most spectacular game in the series, but it doesn’t pretend to be that way either. If you want nostalgia for times gone by with a technical touch of present times, here you can enjoy it in style without having to connect to the Animus.