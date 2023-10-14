The best golden tips for My Hero Ultra Rumble They will undoubtedly help you win more games as long as you apply them frequently.

We recently told you all about My Hero Ultra Rumble, and we take the opportunity to highlight 5 positive and 5 negative aspects of the game. Newcomers should learn about Auras, blocking mechanics, and how to take advantage of Agencies. The most experts are surely taking advantage of the best equipment for the competitive game.

But regardless of your level of play, this time we bring you some tips that will help you increase your chances of winning.

Fall close to your companions

We begin the list with one of the most basic tips for My Hero Ultra Rumblebut that many do not take into account.

Going out close to your teammates is essential for the team to survive. If you go out alone you run the risk of being ambushed by another team and without help. Even if you can survive, your companions may need help and there is nothing you can do.

Nothing looks worse than being only two or even one a minute into the game.

Know your character offensively and defensively

This is one of the most important tips for My Hero Ultra Rumblebecause your character is the heart of your game.

You should know that whether it is a Hero or a Villain, your character has certain strengths and weaknesses. Knowing in which situations your character excels and in which he is at a disadvantage will be essential in deciding whether to fight or escape.

For example, Bakugo has an advantage in shooting at range, so you should avoid close combat. Other characters like Dabi have no escape, so you might want to run away when you become the center of attention.

Support your team, even if it seems like a bad idea

It is important to emphasize this advice My Hero Ultra Rumble, since playing as a team is a difficult subject. Especially when we do it with random players.

However, a very common mistake is to see your colleagues in trouble and do nothing. In this Battle Royale your chances of winning will increase if you have your team helping you.

Even if you think your teammates are too aggressive or choose the wrong fights, most of the time supporting them is the best option.

If one or two of them are defeated, you will have everything against you to win that game, and you will not always be able to revive them. Often the best option is to trust them and do your best, even in an unfavorable situation.

Try as many characters as you can

Other advice may My Hero Ultra Rumble They invite you to play with a character until you perfect it, and that’s right. In fact, it is the best way to win games in the short term.

However, over time the rest of the players will learn more about your main character and will know how to counter him. This will make you start losing games without playing badly.

Playing with many characters is not only fun, but it will help you better understand them. This way you will be better prepared for when you encounter them in the field.

Farming is very important in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Gathering resources or “farming” is one of the greatest tips of My Hero Ultra Rumble that will help you win games.

You need to look for cards of the color of your character’s class. These will give you a level in one of your skills depending on the Greek letter. Look for gold chests that have upgrade cards and fight for supply boxes.

With a higher level, your skills will do more damage and help you a lot. Especially if you max out your most powerful ability first.

Do not choose characters of the same class

Before the game starts you will have an opportunity to change characters. Choosing different classes is one of the best tips of My Hero Ultra Rumble.

The reason is related to previous advice. You need cards to level up, but these appear randomly. It is poor to have to deal cards of one color between two players, while the rest of the cards are wasted.

If you have different classes, you will have a better start in many more games.

Run, jump and dodge for your life

When it comes time to fight, keeping moving is the best advice in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Nothing is easier to shoot down than a stationary target. By running while attacking or while waiting for your abilities to charge, you can avoid a lot of damage.

Opponents with auto-aim will not be able to hit you if you roll on the ground or move perpendicular. And if your character has a movement skill, use it to better position yourself in complicated situations.

Make sure you’re doing damage

The final advice for My Hero Ultra Rumble It will be the most difficult to follow, but also the one that will give you the best results.

This game revolves around damage, regardless of the character’s class. While there are some made to run and bother like Iida and Asui, even they can take down opponents if you perform their combos well.

If you’re not doing damage, you have to improve your playstyle. Practice aiming if you attack with projectiles, or try to be more aggressive with melee characters. Don’t underestimate your character, because even Mr. Compress or Ibara can take down many opponents if you use them correctly.

When you start focusing on connecting your skills and impacting the fights, you will notice that you will win more games in My Hero Ultra Rumble. Even if you don’t win, you will rank up for all the damage done.