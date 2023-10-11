Mass Effect: Legendary Edition can be found among the PlayStation Store offers catalog for a price that seems hard to believe.

Join the conversation

PlayStation Store has just started a new round of offers with big discounts on some of the best PS5 and PS4 games called Fall Discounts. However, Experiences at another level is still valid, although it is in its final hours. In this way, you can still take advantage of discounts on titles such as the best historical strategy game of all time at a 75% discount or also with the rarest and most special game in the PS5 and PS4 catalog at a 60% discount. However, now we present you one of the classic 3×1, with the best space trilogy of all time.

Of course, we talk about Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the brilliant game from BioWare and Electronic Arts that brings together the three main installments of the saga. If you haven’t had the chance to play them yet, you can do so right now through the PlayStation Store by paying only 13.99 euroswhich means a 80% discount compared to its original price on the platform. In this way, you will get save a total of 56 euros if you buy it before next October 26at which time the current promotion ends.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition para PS5/PS4 por 13,99€

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the best space saga of all time, at a ridiculous price on the PS Store

“Electronic Arts and BioWare bring us a love letter to Mass Effect with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, an example of how to update and remaster 3 games that occupy a special place in the hearts of millions of players around the world, a saga that is in the Hall of Fame of the world of video games. Players have spent many years asking for these long-awaited remasters and the result could not be better. In addition to all the improvements mentioned, it should also be mentioned that all the extra content released is available and that is important, since tBoth Mass Effect 2 and 3 have DLC vital to the saga and that unite both games, provide new characters, give a worthy ending to the saga or delve into the lore of the Protheans“, we commented in our analysis of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition para PS5/PS4 por 13,99€

Therefore, do not hesitate to get in these very moments with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for only 13.99 euros through PlayStation Store.

Join the conversation