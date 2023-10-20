If you have been thinking about getting an electric bicycle for some time to, among other things, speed up your trips around the city, in Amazon we have come across this Jansno X50 in first place on the podium of best sellers, which has a current price of 860 euros when applying coupon. Next, we will review some of its main features.

JANSNO Electric Bicycle 20″ x 4.0 Fat Tire, Shimano 7 Speed, Front and Rear Mechanical Disc Brakes, Electric Bicycle for Adults, Removable 48V 12.8Ah Battery

Buy Jansno X50 electric bike at the best price

This brand bicycle Jasnsno It has a recommended and usual price of 910 euros, although now you can check the box apply 50 euro discount coupon before adding it to your shopping cart to get it for a tight 860 euros. In addition, its shipping is completely free and fast for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month.

The Jansno X50 It is an electric bicycle that is not designed to carry out high-level sports activities, but rather to give it a more basic use in our daily lives, either to move from one place to another in cities or to take routes in a more relaxed way, so that Its general audience is beginners or older people.

At first glance, it stands out for its aesthetics based on classic motorcycles, as it is accompanied by some oversized wheels designed for all types of terrain, a spacious and comfortable seat to sit for a long period of time and a headlight LED on the front that is capable of illuminating at a great distance for safer driving at night.

On the other hand, it has a brushless electric motor that gives us a 750W maximum power to enjoy high speed, although it is limited to 25 km/h, as permitted by law. And as for its autonomy, it comes with a removable 48 V and 12.8 Ah battery manufactured by LG that allows us to travel up to 65 kilometers on a full charge.

Another feature to take into account is that the frame of this bicycle is made of carbon steel, in addition to including some mechanical disc brakes and a double suspension system to achieve good cushioning effect on difficult terrain.

It also has 3 modes of use (pedal assist mode, electric mode and pedal mode), a Shimano 7 speed derailleur and one LCD screen on the handlebar which shows us relevant information such as speed, battery status, distance traveled and the level of electrical assistance.

The most positive evaluation

Without a doubt the best! By Juan Carlos, with 5 stars.

I purchased the JANSNO 20-inch Electric Bicycle with 7 speeds, it arrived less than the expected time, very well packaged and with all its accessories, from a distance it looks very similar to a motorcycle, it is very easy to assemble, it is a super comfortable bicycle, it has double cushioning and you are very comfortable and safe when you ride, it is not a bicycle, it is The Bicycle and you can take it on all terrain, I have been with it for a few days and I am fascinated, I was looking for something different and to make the difference between all the bicycles, so I chose this one and no I regret. Oh, as an additional complement if you have any questions, the customer service support team is here to help you, without a doubt the best choice.

The most negative evaluation

It works. By Kindle Customer with 3 stars

My first impressions: It arrived quickly, well packaged and with all the components. It works, you get used to the operation easily. Disadvantages: There are no instructions for handling, and few detailed instructions for assembly. You have to scan a code that takes you to a website that is not suitable for beginners. It would be important to indicate in which order to tighten the steering screws, because they were too loose for me. First you have to tighten the steering cover screw until the play disappears, then you have to tighten the stem (handlebar) screws, of which there are two. There is no tightening torque indicated on these, but it is good to tighten them in parallel, instead of first tightening one completely and then the other.

It is also very important to indicate how to adjust the mechanical front brake caliper, or at least say which screws are to adjust it. I understand that it is complex, and requires a much longer tutorial than the one provided by the QR code, but it would be enough to do it once for everyone. As for driving, it is my first electric bike and it has convinced me. I have easily managed to climb a hill that I previously had to walk and continue pedaling as if nothing had happened. Suggestion: a seat to carry my 8kg dog would be ideal.

