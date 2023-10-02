The Creator, the new work from the director of the best Star Wars film of the Disney era, is now in theaters

The Creator film from 20th Century Studios, New Regency and Entertainment One, an epic sci-fi action thriller set in the midst of a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney. The film’s script is the work of Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, based on a story by Gareth Edwards.

Los Angeles suffers a nuclear disaster that marks the before and after of the use of AI in the world, which is blamed for what happened, banning them in the West. However, New Asia continues to live in peace and harmony with them, so the United States begins a war against the AIs. The film follows Joshua (Washington), a hardened former special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), who is recruited to hunt down and kill the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a powerful weapon that could end the war.

Joshua and his team of elite agents travel behind enemy lines into the dark heart of New Asia. Once there, he discovers that the weapon he has been ordered to destroy is an AI that has taken the form of a little girl (Voyles).

Review

In another article we talked about The Creator’s inspirations, one of them and the most obvious is Akira, you can also say that it is a mix of Blade Runner and Apocalypse Now, in fact the film was also filmed in Vietnam and you can hear In the film dialogues in Vietnamese, Nepali and Thai. But those who have seen Edwards’ work can find his most personal take on films like Monster in a road movie in which John David Washington’s Joshua will look beyond the ones and zeros with his relationship with little Alphie. Or Rogue One that shows us all the rawness of war, epicness and sacrifice. In fact, it can be said that the endings of Rogue One and The Creator have a lot in common.

The creator shows a portrait of a United States army in the future, in which they can attack a country, take the lives of innocent people and escape unscathed without anyone stopping them (it is not far from reality). Since the film shows in all its crudeness that they are not only capable of destroying the AIs, but also any of the innocent people who live with them, civilians, women, children…

Visually The Creator is incredible and you can tell that Gareth Edwards started in the film industry doing special effects because of the care taken in the production. Like his soundtrack, he has had a guarantee composer like Hans Zimmer, who once again gives us great work.

As for the performances, both John David Washington and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles are great. Like Colonel Jean Howell, a character played by Allison Janney, a villain capable of doing anything, driven among other things by rage and revenge, so she will not let anyone come between her and her mission at the price she be.

In conclusion, The Creator is a tribute to all science fiction cinema, by Gareth Edwards who does not hide his influences and who, in addition to offering an intense and entertaining story, invites reflection.

The Creator

