Grab some popcorn and enjoy one of the best science fiction movies on Prime Video.

Interstellar is a film directed by Christopher Nolan

Join the conversation

Amazon Prime has decided to enrich its extensive catalog with one of the best science fiction films of the 21st century. Yeah, we are referring to Interstellarwhich for many is the best film directed by Christopher Nolan. Prime Video has added it by surprise and it is a perfect opportunity to see it if you haven’t already. It’s been almost a decade since it was released, but Interstellarwhich features a stellar cast, is an audiovisual feat that still feels like a new movie. The film has earned a special place in the hearts of genre lovers due to its unique focus on space exploration and the theory of relativity.

Grab some popcorn and enjoy one of the best science fiction movies on Prime Video

The plot of Interstellar places the viewer in a dystopian future in which the Earth faces an environmental crisis that threatens the survival of humanity. A determined group of astronauts, the little that remains of the extinct NASAled by Matthew McConaughey’s character, embarks on a trip through a wormhole recently discovered in search of a new home to avoid the extinction of humanity.

The film stood out mainly for its accuracy when referring to different scientific concepts. In fact, the director Christopher Nolan met with physics and astronautics experts to ensure that depictions of wormholes and the effects of relativity were as realistic as possible. This adds an element of believability to the story, which sets it apart from many other science fiction films that are much more fictional. Many scientists claim that the representation of the black hole that appears in Interstellar is the most realistic ever made.

The soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer also plays a crucial role. in creating the atmosphere of the film. Beyond being linked to the science fiction genre, Interstellar It addresses deep themes such as love, time and sacrifice in a sublime way. Interstellar is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Join the conversation