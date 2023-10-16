We show you all the rifles and rifles in the new Counter-Strike 2, from the best to the worst, to always dominate on the battlefield.

The new Counter-Strike 2 has a Gran Arsenal of weapons and general equipment to defeat the enemy in all the renewed maps of the title. Although the available arsenal does not change much, it is recommended that you stay and take a look, because in this guide we are going to see the best rifles and rifles in the gamewhether you are a beginner or a veteran in the saga, it can be very useful for you.

In this section we include everything the game calls rifles and the like, i.e. assault rifles, automatic rifles or sniper rifles. And we remind you that if you have special skins or camouflages for your weapons in CS:GO, you keep them in this game.

The best rifles in Counter-Strike 2

There’s a total of 11 rifles from which we can choose or acquire in game. Among them some are exclusive to one team or another, as always, it depends on whether we play as terrorists or anti-terrorists. That is marked, the yellow representing terrorists and the blue to the opposing teamthe rest are simply accessible to everyone.

Below we leave you with the best recommendations for rifles and rifles if you are playing in the side of the terrorists:

Best rifles: AK-47, SG 553, AWP

The AK-47 is by far the best weapon in the gamecan win 1vs1 against the M4 without problem, has a good charger, precision and base cadence, it also has the highest damage (DPS). The other options are also currently viable, although more situational.

Below we leave you with the best recommendations for rifles and rifles if you are playing in the anti-terrorist side:

Best rifles: M4A1-S/M4A4, AUG, AWP

In this group the M4A family rifles stand outboth very good and versatilecon good magazine too and recoil. They can outperform AKs in magazines, and sometimes result in a hail of bullets, just the same. one of the best in this category. The AWP appears again here, and like the other options, it is more situational than anything else, it depends on your tastes.

If you have any questions, you can consult the Counter-Strike 2 FAQ section.

