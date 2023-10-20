The remake of Resident Evil 2 can be yours by paying very little, since it is one of the main protagonists of the PlayStation Store’s Halloween sales.

We are approaching one of the most anticipated moments by many throughout the year, which is none other than Halloween. For this reason, the PlayStation Store has already started its offers dedicated to this period with great titles as the protagonists. All this, of course, in parallel to the autumn discounts that are still available in Sony’s digital store, with sales such as the best cooperative game in history with a 65% discount. Now, however, we bring you the best remake of a horror genre gamewhich is available at a scary (for good) price.

And it is the best remake in history in the horror genre, Resident Evil 2, is at an incredible price in the PlayStation Store Halloween Sale. The Capcom title is a perfect recreation and expansion of the classic work, giving incredible moments full of action and terror in equal parts. So, right now you can get it for just a few 9,99 euros, instead of the 39.99 euros at which it is available in the digital store. A 75% discount with which you can save no less than 30 euros while the promotion remains active until the next November 2at which point it will return to its original price.

Resident Evil 2 Remake, the best remake of the Capcom saga, at a truly crazy price

It’s been three years since its official launch, but The remake of Resident Evil 2 still looks great today. “There have been many adjustments along the way, much to experiment with to bring back one of the company’s sacred cows and to do so, also, walking the tightrope that separates fidelity to the original work from the tempting innovation fueled by modern technology. It is a complicated juggling exercise that has completely dazzled us., despite having spent several days throwing expletives at the screen, fearing turning every corner and leaving a light bulb on every night. A cluster of situations that makes it very clear that the team has achieved it and that Resident Evil 2 Remake is proof that Capcom continues to dominate the formula that made the saga shine for so many years,” commented our colleague Juan Antonio Fonseca in his analysis of Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2 Remake para PS5/PS4 por 9,99€

In this way, do not miss the excellent opportunity that PlayStation Store gives you to be able to get Resident Evil 2 at an exceptional price: only 9.99 euros until next November 2.

