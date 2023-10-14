Generally, when we proceed to buy any device to play video games, whether peripherals such as mice or keyboards, or multimedia products such as speakers or monitors, we usually look for those that are from the best-known brands. It is a case similar to that of console controls, so always we try to get the official modelabove those that have licenses from the companies.

However, there are times when we can find products from lesser-known brands that are capable of offering us great performance, and at the same time saving us a good amount of money. For example, if we are looking for a gaming keyboard, the best rated on Amazon by users. belongs to the MOTOSPEED brand, and right now it has a price of 113.84 euros.

This gaming keyboard incorporates many of the things we can expect in a device of this type. First of all, as is logical given its price, it is a mechanical keyboard, which on this occasion has chosen to go for blue switches, with ABS built keys to offer the greatest possible durability.

Another important aspect of the keyboard is that its 87 keys They have the anti-ghosting function, so that the performance it offers us when playing is unbeatable, and we do not suffer problems due to incorrect pressing of other keys. And they have also incorporated RGB lighting into the device, with 14 different types of effects. Finally, it should be noted that it has been built in aluminum, so that we can ensure that we will have a gaming keyboard for many years.

