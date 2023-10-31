Now that we are in the middle of the Halloween season, many moviegoers are looking for pure horror experiences. And Prime Video has the perfect option.

If you like pure horror, you can’t miss this Prime Video movie. The movie we are talking about is Dark Harvest. A film directed by David Slade, known for having been in charge of some episodes of Black Mirror on Netflix and even the experimental film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018). He has also helmed episodes of American Gods, Powers, Hannibal and Breaking Bad. As a curiosity, he was the director of Eclipse (2010), the third installment of the Twilight saga starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Dark Harvest, the pure horror film on Prime Video, features the following cast: Casey Likes, Emyri Crutchfield, Dustin Ceithamer, Elizabeth Reaser and Jeremy Davies, among many others. But what exactly can you expect from Dark Harvest? Basically, we are looking at a classic Halloween movie. A monster and supernatural movie contextualized in a rural setting during the 60s. Of course, you are going to have a dose of scares and strange situations that are going to amaze you.

You have to see ‘Dark Harvest’ to venture into terror!

The synopsis of Dark Harvest on Prime Video is the next. “Every year, a small town celebrates a deadly annual ritual that begins when the legendary nightmare creature Sawtooth Jack reemerges from the cornfields and challenges the town’s kids to a bloody duel.” This is the premise of a pure horror film that is waiting for you on the streaming platform. A platform to which you can subscribe with a free trial through this link. And it also has great television series like The Boys, Invincible and Gen V.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

So that, watch Dark Harvest on Prime Video It is a pure horror experience that will delight all lovers of the genre. And it also arrives at the best possible time. A time governed by Halloween. The perfect plan to say goodbye to autumn and enter winter.