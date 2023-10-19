He is approaching Friday and nothing better than opening the weekend enjoying unique premieres. It’s time to take advantage of the cloudy weather that is now in Mexico to curl up in bed alone, with your family or partner and enjoy a movie marathon from Friday to Sunday. Therefore, we talk to you about what are the premieres that arrive this October 20 on the different streaming platforms: HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime.

Go preparing your favorite snacks and putting together your agenda to enjoy each of these series and movies, because you won’t want to be separated from the television. Without further ado, we present you the best premieres this Friday:

Netflix

The Netflix giant has a very extensive catalog of movies, series and documentaries; but it is never enough, since it is crucial to stay at the forefront and keep your viewers updated, therefore, among this Friday’s premieres we find the new season of the programs that everyone has liked the most: “Elite”.

Also added to the Netflix premieres are:

“Big Mouth”: season seven

“Creature”

HBO Max

This is one of the platforms with the largest catalog of all, since here you can see everything from the latest releases to very old films, considered cult. This Friday, October 20, the following will be released:

Without a doubt, this is one of Sandra Bullock’s most memorable films. “A Possible Dream” tells the story of Michael Oher, a “homeless man” who makes his home on the street, but whose life changes drastically when a rich white family adopts him and helps him realize his full potential as an American football player. . This moving film is based on the real life of the star player, so if you feel like laughing, crying and feeling a life lesson, go ahead and watch it.

Prime Video

On Prime there are two premieres that are an excellent option if you want to see a movie that surprises you:

“Sayen: The Dry Route”

“Upload”: premiere of the third season

“Upload” is a science fiction series created by Greg Daniels and considered one of the best on Prime Video. The story takes place in 2033 in “Lake View”, a kind of resort for the dead. Well, the premise of this series is that humans can “hop” into a virtual afterlife of their choosing and as the protagonist adapts to the pros and cons, he falls in love with his living customer service representative or “Angel.” “. Without a doubt, you have to see this series if you are looking to have some fun.

Disney+

On October 20 there are no premieres for this platform, but on the 18th “Welcome to Wrexham Football” and “Appendix” were released; But, if none of these catch your attention, you can always watch Disney and Pixar classics to enjoy as a family.

