We review some of the best young and promising players that you can sign (on loan) in the Career mode of EA Sports FC 24.

Many of you will be very addicted to EA Sports FC 24, the new football game from Electronic Arts, which takes over from the defunct FIFA franchise. It may be a new saga, but its playable elements are almost identical.

As usual, Ultimate Team remains the most popular mode, ideal for playing online and snacking with friends. But it is not the only game mode in EA Sports FC 24.

If you are more into playing alone (against the AI) or you don’t like Ultimate Team, you have other options. For example, the legendary Career modeavailable as a coach and as a player.

In this case, we focus on Career mode as a trainer. Don’t want to spend a lot of money on transfers? Do you coach a humble club? Well, keep an eye on these young and promising players that you can bring on loan in EA Sports FC 24.

Better players to sign on loan

Depending on the club you have chosen (or created) in Career mode, you will have a specific budget for signings and salaries. Logically, the most humble teams have less money than the big teams, such as Real Madrid, PSG or Manchester City.

If you have chosen a humble club in EA Sports FC 24you will soon encounter a big obstacle: the low budget. This does not allow us to sign with total freedom, far from it.

You can now forget about the million-dollar signings, as well as those signings of promising young players that you long to have (their valuation is not very high, but their price is).

Don’t worry, because you have several alternatives. One of them is take care of the quarry (sending scouts), and another is sign players on loan.

Whether it is a short loan (a few months), or 1 or 2 years, this way you can bring a young promise to your club, paying only the salary (without paying transfer). You can even negotiate a purchase option to sign him for less money the following season.

If you are looking for a reinforcement for your team in Career mode, watch out for these cracks budding:

Conor Bradley (LD, Liverpool) – 69 Arda Güler (MCO, Real Madrid) – 77 Jarell Quansah (DFC, Liverpool) – 62 Tommaso Barbieri (LD, Juventus, yes cedido al Pisa) – 62 Tom Rothe (CAI, Holstein Kiel) – 65 Dexter Lembikisa (LD, Rotherham Utd) – 61 Ahmetcan Kaplan (DFC, Ajax) – 67 Levi Colwill (DFC, Chelsea) – 74 Carney Chukwuemeka (MC, Chelsea) – 65 Jovan Zivkovic (DC, Rapid de Viena) – 59 Martim Neto (MC, Benfica, yes cedido al Gil Vicente) – 65 Mohamed Toure (DC, Paris FC) – 63 Daniel Maldini (MCO, Empoli) – 66 Carlos Baleba (MC, Brighton) – 69 Ilaix Moriba (MC, RB Leipzig ) – 72 Fabio Carvalho (MCO, RB Leipzig) – 74 Ayman Auorir (MCO, Bayer Leverkusen) – 61 Evan Ferguson (DC, Brighton) – 73 Octavian Popescu (EI, Steaua de Bucarest) – 70 Giuseppe Ambrosino (DC, Catanzaro FC ) – 61 Divin Mubama (DC, West Ham) – 57 Charlie McNeill (DC, Stevenage FC) – 61 Habib Diarra (MC, RC Estrasburgo) – 68 Jorrel Hato (DFC, Ajax) – 68 Anthony Descotte (DC, FC Utrecht) – 63

All of these players are available to sign on loan, and are also progressing to much higher valuations. Of course, keep in mind that their salaries (and their distribution) depend on the club they are in. For example, Arda Güler is the most ”expensive”.

Are you playing EA Sports FC 24? In that case, we recommend taking a look at these guides: 10 players for less than 10K coins that are a bargain, Players who are no longer Meta, How to perform all the new skills or abilities, or Best young promises and players with more potential .