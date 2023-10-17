Peppa Pig is the most watched animated franchise of all time. With billions of views through different websites and social networks or digital content platforms. The most famous pig in the world of animation has not only reigned in the field of cartoons and cinema, she has also done so in the world of video games. Although her legacy in this area is not so extensive and prolific, she has left us some games that are worth remembering.

Let’s review all the Peppa Pig titles, many of which have had a special place on Nintendo platforms and consoles to the present:

Web games

Peppa Pig is a franchise that has transcended borders and limits in practically every way. It is true that many times it has happened fleetingly among us, as is the case with the dozens of games that we can find about this character through the websites and the Internet.

Below we leave you a list with most of Peppa Pig web games that you can enjoy from the Internet for free. Keep in mind that this list is simply informative, and that it is everyone’s decision to test the titles on the website at their own risk:

Peppa Pig the New House

Peppa Pig Basketball

Peppa Pig: 35 Differences

Peppa Pig Care

George Pig’s Adventure

Falppy Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig in Magic Forest

Peppa Little house

Where is George Pig

My Friend Peppa Pig

The game from Outright Games, who has also been the creator of PAW Patrol: World, is available on Nintendo Switch. As we mentioned previously in our article From all the Peppa Pig games and series, we can create our own character and dress him and equip him with everything we want. Visit the eShop to take a look at it right now.

Peppa Pig: The Game

The first Peppa Pig game that came out and had tremendous success on consoles. It was developed by none other than Ubisoft. and came out in 2009. It also had the Nintendo DS as its main home when it debuted, and since then our platform has been the preferred platform to bring all the games set in Peppa Pig. Did you play it back in the day? Let us remember that at this time Peppa Pig was known, but not to the level of what it is today.

Peppa Pig: A world of adventures

This title went on sale in 2021, thus becoming the most recent in the saga. This game has the ability to allow us to transform into whatever we want. Travel to different parts of the world and immerse ourselves in a unique and indescribable universe. Peppa Pig has had an incredible influence, and this game demonstrates the great leap that has been made even in the video game industry regarding this franchise.

