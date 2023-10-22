Nintendo Switch has an incredible catalog, one of the most extensive that we can currently find on a console with a lot of free games of all kinds. In the past we left you some very juicy games reduced to a candy price. Well, the Nintendo eShop is updated periodically bringing incredible discounts that we cannot miss for anything in the world. In today’s deals article we bring you the best discounted Nintendo Switch games for less than 3 euros.

This War of Mine: Complete Edition – 1,99€

As is usual at Nintendo, This War of Mine: Complete Edition It usually has incredible sales almost constantly., hence it almost always appears in these lists. That is why we bring it to you in the first place, and more so with the current situation in the world. It’s time to unite and say NO to war, and this is the perfect game to try to raise awareness of the danger of one. Take advantage of the offer now in the Nintendo eShop.

Rise Eterna – €1.99

Embark on Luna’s story, in a world full of adversity, danger and fantasy that has come to Nintendo Switch to immerse you in a single trip per hours. Unravel the mysteries of this game while enjoying graphics with anime aesthetics that fans of this style will fall in love with. Here you can buy it in the eShop.

The Companion – 1,99€

This is one of the most beautiful titles we have on Nintendo Switch, and we can enjoy it for a candy price below €2. Travel west, find your way and enjoy colorful and vivid landscapes, full of fantasy, mysteries and a plot that will hook you. If you love nature and games with exquisite music, this is undoubtedly your title. Available now to purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

Layers of Fear: Legacy – 2,99€

This installment mixes horror with mystery, exploration and first-person mechanics. Layers of Fear was a fairly successful game, and It arrived in Legacy version for Nintendo Switch a few years ago. Since then it has been one of the best horror and mystery games that we can find on the eShop.

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash – 2,99€

Harvest, fish and create your world in Harvest Moon: Mad Dash, be aware of the dangers of nature. Action-packed levels, beaches, farms and dream environments await you on this incredible journey for Nintendo Switch. Download it now through the eShop.

Aloof – 0,99€

A unique game for unique players. An incredible indie that will immerse you in ideal environments while you follow in the footsteps of one of the most endearing rabbits on Nintendo Switch. In this adventure that combines exploration with 2D elements, and a campaign that can be played cooperatively, you will experience a calm journey full of inner challenges. Get a digital copy from the eShop.

The Pillars of the Earth – 1,99€

The story of Ken Follet has been adapted to this video game that has been a success on several platforms, Nintendo Switch being one of the most prominent. The village of Kingsbridge will be the epicenter of the development of this adventure that is at a candy price again on the Nintendo eShop. Are you going to miss one of the best plots of recent years?

Green Hell – 2,49€

Green Hell is one of the most complete survival games of the moment. Embark on an incredible adventure in which you will be able to experience first-hand the inclemency of nature. She escapes dangers and tries to survive in a hostile climate. Take advantage of the offer in the Nintendo eShop now and enjoy this title and many others for less than €3.

Intruders: Hide and Seek – 1,99€

This stealth game is a new and tense experience that will immerse us in a hostile environment in which we will have to face our biggest fears. See firsthand how your entire life changes forever as you look for a way to save your family. It is available at a crazy price on the eShop. Will you allow yourself to let it escape?

As Far as the Eye – 2,09€

Distributed by Goblinz Studios, it falls into the strategy category of Nintendo Switch games. You will have to be the guide of a tribe with the aim of reaching the core of the world. An adventure that will combine strategy, with the forging of bonds and trust. You will be able to investigate and have a multitude of features such as crafts, scientific studies and research among many others. Get the title officially for Nintendo Switch from the eShop.