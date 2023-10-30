For the most football fans who are looking for an offer to get the PlayStation 5 in pack with FC24the last installment of the hitherto called “FIFA”, in Miravia, and only today, they have the best price. For 529 euros you will be getting it cheaper than in any other store, with free shipping included and the possibility of getting an extra discount.

Pack Playstation 5 + EA Sports FC 24

The usual price of this pack is 619 euros. At Miravia they let us have it for 90 euros less, as we say, cheaper than in other stores where we see it starting at 570 euros. Furthermore, for the campaign Paydaywe can access 10 euros extra discountwith what we can get for 100 euros less in totalat 519 euros with free shipping included.

The store that makes us the offer is StoreCPUwhich has very positive ratings, with a 4.9 out of 5. In addition, it ships from Spain, in a period of one week.

We are going to be able to tell you little new about the PlayStation 5, or at least about this version. We are talking about the standard model, with disc readerwhich is the most advisable if we do not want to depend on digital downloads or if we prefer not to have to resort to an external disc reader, as in the case of the imminent PlayStation 5 Slim.

With it we will have enormous raw power thanks to its new CPU and GPU and compatibility with ray tracing technology. In addition, we can enjoy state-of-the-art graphics at 4K and 120 fps and with HDR technology which are best used if our smart TV has HDMI 2.1 ports.

As in all packs, this one includes the new control knob DualSensecompletely redesigned and with haptic technology and adaptive triggers.

And furthermore, we can start enjoying digital football with FC24, the new installment of the all-powerful EA Sports simulator, with which we can play both alone and in company, with an online competitive game to which we can dedicate hours and hours.

Images | John Tones and Juan Carlos Lopez in Xataka, Sony

