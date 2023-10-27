If you don’t have enough with a TV Box or a streamer for the TV in your living room, or you want a PC for office or multimedia that you can even hide behind the monitor, but you don’t want to give up plenty of power, this Mini PC is just what you need. He NiPoGi CK10 It is a very interesting team with a more than attractive price at the moment. You can get it for 404.89 euros. Keep reading to find out how.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the NiPoGi CK10 at the best price





The usual price of this computer is 509.99 euros, but now you have a coupon available for 100 euros off (you just have to mark it), and if you also add the XATAKAES code, you get it for a little less even, at 404.89 euros. Are some 105 euros less than usual and you also have free shipping.

He NiPoGi ‎CK10 It is a perfect Mini PC to place behind the TV or monitor, thanks to its compact size, only 14×13 cm, with 5 cm thickness. It also comes with Windows 11 as standard, and stands out for its powerful and modern configuration within the mid-range.

Its processor is a recent Intel Core i5 12450H twelfth generation, with integrated graphics, which is also accompanied by 32GB RAM nothing less. Lexar brand, too. We will not lack base capacity either, with an SSD with 512 GB of capacity, although it can even be expanded, since it is supplied with a cable to connect a second SSD to your motherboard.

In terms of connectivity, in addition to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, this device has HDMI output, 4 USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C port. And of course, with it we can enjoy a 4K image at 60p compatible with HDR.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | NiPoGi

In Xataka Selection | This is the best-selling webcam for streaming or video calls on Amazon: it stands out for being very cheap

In Xataka | The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best one for our PC