The best Nintendo Switch games with New Game Plus modes they will give you the option to start over keeping some elements from the previous game.

But if you want to enjoy an experience again while keeping your items, skills or statistics, there are some titles that you should try at some point.

The Messenger

As one of the favorites of many indie fans, The Messenger cannot be missing among the best Nintendo Switch games con New Game Plus.

In this mode you will have the opportunity to start the game again with all the upgrades and items you obtained in the previous game. This provides an additional challenge, as enemies will be stronger and more resilient, and levels have more traps and obstacles.

However, you will also have the chance to explore new secrets, collect more collectibles, and enjoy the game’s story and humor from a different perspective.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it comes to RPG, but also when we talk about New Game Plus.

With this mode you will be able to start the adventure again keeping all your gold, skills and most of your equipment. And although there are a series of items that you will lose, you will have enough advantage to enjoy the experience again, now with a higher difficulty and better items to obtain.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt It’s a fairly long game, which can be an advantage or disadvantage when it comes to New Game Plus. It all depends on how much you enjoy this fantasy world.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is undoubtedly one of the best Nintendo Switch games with New Game Plus, especially if you like challenges.

This indie has an option that allows you to start a new game after completing it, but there is a trick. The game will increasingly have greater difficulty, as well as better rewards. And the lower difficulty is in itself a challenge.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Although it was released several years ago, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is one of the best Nintendo Switch games con New Game Plus.

In this mode you can start a new game keeping the level, equipment, skills and gold from the previous game. The advantage is that you will be able to explore new areas, face stronger enemies, obtain exclusive items and rewards, and experiment with different classes and combat styles.

You will also be able to navigate the story in different ways, with new decisions and play styles.

Dark Souls: Remastered

Any Soulslike fan will know that Dark Souls: Remastered is one of the best Nintendo Switch games con New Game Plus.

This mode will allow you to start over with all your items, levels and skills, although now you will deal with a higher level of difficulty. This is ideal for those who want to complete the game 100%, accessing secret areas, completing hidden missions or collecting the most difficult to obtain items.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Another of the best Nintendo Switch games con New Game Plus sin dudas es Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

To access New Game Plus you just have to start the game and select the game you completed. A box will appear asking if you want to start New Game Plus, and once you accept you will see that it is marked with a Sothis icon.

The biggest change is the Byleth notebook that you unlock after the first few missions. In this you will find many functions that you can buy with the fame you earn by completing missions. This means that each match you play will be easier to complete, allowing you to quickly upgrade your levels, weapon skills, or even cosmetics.

This is essential for exploring the epic routes of Fire Emblem: Three Houses that make it one of the best narrative RPG and tactical games.

Xenoblade Chronicles

We can’t talk about the best Nintendo Switch games with New Game Plus without mentioning the series Xenoblade Chronicles once you complete the game.

With this mode you will be able to enjoy the experience again while preserving some elements from the previous game, such as the level of the characters, the Blades, the objects and the money. Thanks to this you will be able to unlock additional skills, change the appearance of the characters and enjoy the story more easily.

Nier:Automata

The New Game Plus mode in the NieR series is impeccable. For this reason, it is no surprise that NieR: Automata is one of the best Nintendo Switch games con New Game Plus.

After unlocking this mode, players can repeat the campaign with all the equipment they unlocked before. The save from the first game will become “Ending A” and you can repeat the adventure to enjoy “Ending B”.

You will be able to focus on the narrative by having everything for combat, in addition to being able to play as 9S in your second game or even as A2 in a third. There are certain changes to the story and mechanics that will make it worth playing again, with events and features that are unlocked with each ending achieved.