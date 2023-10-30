Nintendo has always made sure that the vast majority of its franchises look good, have a story in line with what was promised in each franchise, and some memorable characters. That is why within the catalog of the best Nintendo Switch games that we currently have, we can bring out great protagonists. Many of them female, who undoubtedly deserve a place in Nintendo’s history. That is why the reason for the article is to make a compilation of the best female characters that we can find.

A tribute to great ideas, charisma, talent and large doses of originality that have earned many of the protagonists of this article to be where they are today. Without further ado, we extend this invitation to you: Will you join us throughout this article?

Zelda – BOTW Y TOTK

As it could not be otherwise, the Princess of Hyrule did not have to be missing from this list. She is surely the best-known female character in the Nintendo game saga along with Princess Peach. In recent games, Zelda has gone from being a princess in distress or Link’s guardian, to also being key and active part of the plot, its development and also the combat itself. In fact, in Breath of the Wild she was fighting against Ganon for decades, and in Tears of the Kingdom she takes on a warrior role that fits the character like a glove.

An evolutionary and necessary change for Zelda, which has led many fans to question whether the next game in the franchise It would have to star her as a playable character along with Link. A theory that has gained strength among our Nintendero audience and among girl fans of the saga.

Whatever the future holds, it is clear that the past and present of The Legend of Zelda is more than enough reason, to place the Princess at the top of this list. Do you think her role will last in history for many years to come?

Bayonetta – Bayonetta 3

Another of the most incredible and spectacular female protagonists that we can enjoy on Nintendo. The famous and talented Bayonetta has conquered millions of fans over the years. The work of PlatinumGames and Nintendo has broken barriers and made visible many problems that have been present in the video game industry for years. As the years go by, we see how the female protagonist role in video games is becoming more and more important.

The franchise began its journey in 2009 and is owned by Sega. Bayonetta’s name is Cereza, and she is an Umbra Witch. who has achieved what few characters achieve (regardless of their gender). Remaining in the hearts of thousands of fans for more than a decade.

Princesa Peach – Super Mario Wonder y Princess Peach: Showtime!

The famous and well-known Princess Peach has always had a more passive and “rescued princess” role in the Super Mario game saga. However, in recent years this trend has changed, and we have seen her take the reins of her own destiny both in the Super Mario Bros. movie and in her new exclusive Nintendo Switch game. Without a doubt, this famous princess who rules in the mushroom kingdom It is one of the most visible faces of the Big N.

And it is for this reason and for all its evolution (and what we still have to see), that it has undoubtedly become one of the most likable, beloved and famous female protagonists of all time on Nintendo.

Samus Aran – Metroid Prime Remastered

Samus is the main protagonist of the Metroid line of games. Title that created the famous metroidvania genre along with Castlevania. And from which hundreds of games on different platforms have drawn over the years. Samus Aran is probably one of the most warrior girls we have at Nintendo and who has brought unmatched freshness, talent and action over the years. Samus first appeared in 1986 and has the honor of being one of the first playable female characters ever created in a video game.

A milestone that Nintendo is privileged to have in its palmares legendary and with the passing of the years, even more extensive.

Canela – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to forget Canela. The most recognizable and friendly face of Animal Crossing. Although this character cannot be considered completely human, his personality, charisma and prominence in the definitive simulation saga on Nintendo, they are worth enough renown to be part of the list of the most illustrious and important female characters in the history of Nintendo. She is a Shih Tzu dog who had her first appearance in the game Animal Crossing: New Leaf. She and she also she has a motto:

“Nature is freedom.”

Pyra/Mythra – Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Pyra/Homura in Japanese, is the most striking and important female character in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and has gone down in the history of the franchise as one of the most irreplaceable. She is an Aegis, created by Mythra and will be a key pillar in the encounter with Rex in the second game. Pyra is a kind and peaceful character who also has great power. She is reserved at first and as we progress in the adventure of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, we see how she changes until she becomes one of the most beloved female Nintendo protagonists of the current history of the company.

Rosalina – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch

Rosalina is a character that we could see with great prominence in the Super Mario Galaxy game saga, which is for many as the best delivery of Mario games in 3D perspective. Rosalina’s elegance and power make her a most loved and enjoyed character at Nintendo right now. The guardian of the cosmos radiates unmatched beauty and power, and for all these reasons and the great affection she has garnered among fans, she will go down in history as a indelible character.

His figure has been consolidated in Nintendo over time, and also with his later appearance in other games from the Japanese company.

Special mentions to characters from the best Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo history in general

And before finally saying goodbye to all of you, tell you that this list is just a part of everything we can achieve thanks to your contributions. Below we leave some characters from the best Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo in general as a special mention. Don’t forget to tell us which ones you would add in the future. We are always attentive to your comments.

Cynthia (Pokémon)

We are facing one of the most famous heroines of the Pokémon universe today within the line of Pokémon games on Nintendo. Cynthia has captivated fans from all over the world. Between her image, attitude and talent as a coach, it has earned her enough respect and rank to appear on a list of this style. The female characters in Nintendo They have always been important, and she is the perfect example of this.

The champion of Sinnoh It has many qualities:

Wisdom Bravery Prowess Love and strength

Values ​​that inspire her and promote her to be the perfect brooch to close this listing. One that all of you can continue to expand in the future. Since the Nintendera community is the one that builds all this, and that has seen how over the years, the best protagonists of the Big N have ascended to the Olympus of Nintendo’s historical figures. Do you agree?

We also have other female characters such as:

Toadette (franquicia Super Mario)

Lucina (Fire Emblem: Awakening)

Purah (The Legend of Zelda)

Jade (Dragon Quest 11)