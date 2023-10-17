The best Nintendo Switch board games are those that promise countless hours of play in the company of friends or family, or even against the machine.

If you’ve already checked out the list of the 110 best Nintendo Switch games, you’ve probably come across some gems. These include the best Metroidvania games, games with music that will captivate you, the best farming games, some a little underrated, and even those free-to-play ones that you don’t know about yet.

But sometimes you may be more looking forward to some quiet games of your favorite board games on Nintendo Switch. On this occasion we will compile the best options.

Mario Party Superstars

fans of the series Mario Party You will agree that this is one of the best Nintendo Switch board games.

The popular Mario Party Superstars is a fun and exciting experience that brings together up to four players on a digital board featuring the series’ main characters Super Mario Bros.

As is customary in the series, you can participate in a high number of varied individual or team mini-games. Players advance by rolling dice and the behavior of the squares becomes unpredictable at times. With a couple of friends or family, fun is guaranteed.

Chess Ultra

We cannot talk about the best Nintendo Switch board games not to mention Chess Ultra.

The reason is because it is the deepest chess experience on the platform. Chess itself has become increasingly popular in recent years, to the point where the most famous streamers have participated in massive tournaments.

For this reason, there are more and more children and adults enjoying the board game. Chess Ultra is perfect for these cases since it runs wonderfully, has an excellent interface, has guides, different modes and spectacular attention to detail. It is the definitive chess experience on Nintendo Switch.

Mystic Vale

If you haven’t tried it yet, you might want to give it a try. Mystic Vale as to best Nintendo Switch board games it is about.

In this fantasy game, a curse spreads across the world, and players will have to control different clans of druids to protect the destiny of a magical valley. To do this you will have to create excellent decks of cards with its innovative manufacturing mechanics, with which you can customize skills, effects and more.

The Game Of Life 2

One of the classics among best Nintendo Switch board games it is without a doubt The Game Of Life 2.

The favorite of many is available in digital format, where it allows you to live different adventures with your friends or family. You can choose from various themes such as space, jungle or the future, and customize your character and vehicle.

All kinds of exciting and curious experiences await you in The Game of Life 2 para Nintendo Switch.

Monopoly Madness

To no fan of the best board games on Nintendo Switch may be missing Monopoly Madness.

This installment relives the experience of buying, selling and building properties on a board that changes according to the decisions of each player. The graphics have been perfected with each installment becoming very lively along with the music and gameplay.

The ability to create custom boards exploring different themes makes Monopoly Madness a highly recommended adventure.

Wingspan

We continue the list of the best Nintendo Switch board games with a pleasant surprise from the eShop: Winspan.

This celebrated strategy card game is about managing and collecting different types of birds, with the possibility of up to 5 players. Its gameplay has simple and fun mechanics, while the graphics and sounds are quite unique. The game adapts to different levels of difficulty and offers several game modes, both solo and multiplayer.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

As it could not be otherwise, we closed the list of best board games on Nintendo Switch with the masterpiece of the platform.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is, as its name suggests, a compilation of 51 classic board games. You can play against the AI ​​or other players online in all types of games, from the popular chess to other hits such as mancala or table boxing.

Basically there is a game for every type of humor, especially in meetings.