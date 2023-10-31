Black comedy that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. It portrays Augusto Pinochet, symbol of world fascism, like a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion in the cold southern tip of the continent.

Feeding his appetite for evil to sustain his existence. After two hundred and fifty years of life, Pinochet has decided to stop drinking blood and abandon the privilege of eternal life. He can no longer bear that the world remembers him as a thief. Despite the disappointing and opportunistic nature of his family, he finds new inspiration to continue living a life of vital and counter-revolutionary passion through an unexpected relationship.

“A story about the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who is not dead, but is an ancient vampire. After living 250 years in the world, he has decided to die once and for all.”