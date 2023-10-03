The best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble are those that will help you achieve victories more easily.

In mid-September the date of the game for Nintendo Switch was confirmed, and shortly after we met all the playable characters. And after seeing how the game runs, we can finally enjoy this free-to-play title on the hybrid console.

But forming a good team is not that easy. You will have the five roles available: Aggressor, Tank, Dynamic, Technician and Protector. Each one has their own global passive for companions, and this is boosted if there are several of the same type. This time we will see which are the best of them.

Shoto Todoroki (Agresor)

If you’re feeling up to attacking, Shoto Todoroki will be one of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble for you.

Todoroki’s advantage is that he can create areas of ice that confuse opponents. His mobility is very useful in multi-team combat and his fire attacks can deal a lot of damage to trapped enemies.

Tomura Shigaraki (Agresor)

If you’re in the mood to learn how to use Tomura Shigaraki to the fullest, you’ll come across one of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Shigaraki’s problem is that he has short range and mobility, but his abilities have enough damage to ensure a combo takedown. By creating a decay area and fighting within it, you can defeat your rivals in seconds. You just have to move very carefully around the map.

Ibara Shiozaki (Protectora)

When it comes to the best protector characters My Hero Ultra RumbleIbara Shiozaki has to be considered immediately.

His special ability allows him to revive allies in an instant, which is always useful in a Battle Royale. But where he stands out the most is ensuring takedowns, as he has skills that immobilize or directly defeat enemies if they do not dodge in time.

Momo Yaoyorozu (Protectora)

One of the best characters My Hero Ultra Rumble She is without a doubt Momo Yaoyorozu, the class intellectual who always has a plan in her hands.

The reason it’s so good is because it has fairly easy-to-use attacks that cover areas or even give you protection. His shield can be used to attack and his cannons give him more cover. As if that were not enough, her special ability constantly gives her items.

Katsuki Bakugo (Agresor)

Katsugi Bakugo is not only one of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumblebut also one of the funniest.

Bakugo has good projectile range, and can cover areas of enemies with his grenades from a safe distance. You have a fast and aggressive combo, while his special ability can get you out of trouble whenever you need it.

Himiko Toga (Technical)

The unpredictable Himiko Toga is also one of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumbleespecially if you learn to use it 100%.

Toga has the ability to use the gifts of other characters, making her the most versatile villain. The only problem with her is that she is extremely difficult to use, but in the hands of a skilled player she becomes devastating.

All Might (Tanque)

If you’re just starting out in the game, All Might may be one of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble for you.

The legendary hero has the perfect combination of movement and power. He can explore long areas with powerful jumps without taking almost any risks, as he has many ways to escape or attack. And as a bonus point, he is quite easy to learn to use.

Izuku Midoriya (Tanque)

How could it be otherwise, the list of best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble It will be closed by the series’ protagonist, Izuku Midoriya.

The young hero is probably the most balanced character, despite being the one everyone can use by default. He doesn’t have the most powerful abilities, but he does have excellent mobility, as well as strong attacks from both short and long range.