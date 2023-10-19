Yesterday we made a compilation with 5 proposals for tapes terror available on Netflix to set yourself up for Halloween and today we do the same by looking at the HBO Max platform. The streaming content service also has gems to scare you in its catalog, so we are going to propose five with which to prepare your body for this holiday. Take note.

Warren File Saga

We start with a bit of a trap door because this saga really includes several titles. But since it is undoubtedly one of the reference proposals in terms of horror, we could not help but recommend that you see here Warren expedient, Warren File: The Enfield Case and Warren File: Forced by the Devil. In all of them we follow the Warren couple, in charge of investigating paranormal cases in the US. The most disturbing of all, of course, is that it is based on real events, since the couple really existed and was dedicated to them for years.

The Ring

This movie gave us some scares. We know that it has time, but it is still an enjoyable title for this time of year because of how well adapted (apart from the distances) it is compared to the original Japanese film. In it, Rachel Keller, a journalist, must find a way to escape death after watching a cursed tape that apparently kills its viewer seven days after seeing it. The girl coming out of the TV It is cinema history.

The Exorcist

Another great classic – we have become nostalgic, sorry-not-sorry. The Exorcist girl and his head movements are undoubtedly one of those anthological images that anyone has in mind, even if they don’t like horror films. Directed by William Friedkin, it is the highest standard in big screen stories about diabolical possessions.

The secret of the Marrowbone

This film is not that well known, but we believe it deserves a chance both for its cast of actors (we have Anya Taylor-Joy and George Mackay among its protagonists) and for the story it tells. In her, four brothers They hide in an abandoned farm after the death of their mother, in order to avoid being separated after said death. The problem, of course, is that what they believe will be a safe haven turns into a real nightmare for the entire family.

The nun

What will the nuns who give so much joy have in the context of Halloween… We already proposed the story of Sister Death on Netflix, about a novice, and now we are also going to put the focus on such a noble dedication to invite you to see The Nun of Corin Hardy. Be careful because it can be considered a spin-off of Warren expedient: The Enfield case, since it continues the story of the character that the couple faces in said film – we will not say more in order not to give spoilers. After the suicide of a nun, a priest who is an expert in demonic possessions and a novice head to the Vatican in order to investigate what happened.