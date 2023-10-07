Is the iPhone 15 Pro the phone of the year? These are its best features and my conclusions after a couple of weeks of use.

I’ve been testing the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max for more than two weeks, more than enough time to realize the good, but also the bad. They are the best iPhone that Apple has ever launched, something quite obvious and if it were not the case, the Cupertino company would be in serious trouble.

But Apple sells these new iPhones with a series of key features to which it gives special importance. Among others, those details that should make you think Spend more than 1,000 euros on one of these iPhone 15 Pro.

Spending so much money on a mobile phone is not an easy decision, which is why we put great effort into the analyzes that we have been publishing since our inception. But if there are 4 elements that are especially important in this mobile, they are these. This is my honest opinion about them.

Performance: waiting for a “Pro” use for the A17 Pro

The new chip that is the heart of the iPhone 15 Pro is the SoC A17 Pro, developed in the 3nm liturgy by the Taiwanese company TSMC.

As I told you in the analysis of the iPhone 15 Pro, the numbers of the static tests provided by applications like AnTuTu or Geekbench are very high, the highest in the industry, but for now I have not found a utility with such high power.

The performance of the iPhone 15 Pro is excellent, but it has so much power that it seems that in normal use this iPhone is wasted. We will have to wait for those AAA games that Apple promised to bring to the iPhone and that, I hope, will be the that test the graphics and performance capabilities of the A17 Pro.

Titanium: an element that you will see in more mobile phones and that for now has to demonstrate its hardness

One of the great new features of the iPhone 15 Pro is that Its exterior chassis is made of titanium, cast with the inner aluminum chassis that holds the components. Titanium is supposed to offer two key elements: lightness and durability.

The first is real. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are lighter and the slightly more rounded, but not round, edge design makes it easier to hold.

So far I have only dropped it on the ground once, from a distance of just over a meter and not a single scratch. But other people have had very different experiences, which will depend on how it falls and the material of the floor, so you shouldn’t get your hopes up. It will not scratch easily, but it will end up chipping when dropped.

Cameras: it has 3 main cameras, but I only count 2

With other iPhones, like the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro, I always played a lot with the main camera and the ultra wide angle. Instead, With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, where I am taking the best photos is with the 5x zoom.

It is the great novelty and the camera takes very good photos, as well as excellent portraits, even if you have to separate yourself a lot from the subject.

The main camera is as good as ever, although where Maybe you can finally get more out of it by shooting in ProRAW and then edit it with Lightroom or your favorite editing application.

The wide angle and the normal zoom? There they are and for the first time I am using them very little.

USB-C: maximum speed transfers… for those who still use cables

The USB-C connection It is one of the great novelties of the iPhone 15 family. The unification of a single connector is the dream for all people who want to avoid problems with cables. But with Apple not everything can be so easy, that’s why the iPhone 15 Pro uses UBS 3 under USB type C.

The transfers are incredible and it is very noticeable if you are one of the people who takes more than 100 photos and videos on a special day. Transferring so many files to the computer with a USB 3.0 compatible cable is very noticeable. You will save minutes of life. But of course, who uses a cable today to transfer photos and videos?

This is a niche feature that will only be used by professionals who use the iPhone 15 Pro as a work tool, the majority of users who buy it, Using AirDrop with a Mac is still the most efficient option.