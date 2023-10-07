The Messenger

Another of the best Metroidvania games on Nintendo Switch is nothing less than The Messengerespecially if you enjoy platforming, action and exploration.

The title allows you to control a ninja who must deliver a sacred scroll to save the world from a demonic threat. But not everything is as it seems, and you will soon discover that the game has more than one surprise that will change everything.

With graphics that change from 8 to 16 bits, a spectacular soundtrack and very pleasant humor, you will enjoy every moment of this adventure.

SteamWorld Dig 2

Regarding the best Metroidvania games on Nintendo Switchwe cannot ignore a series that has given a lot to talk about.

SteamWorld Dig 2 It majestically combines exploration, adventure and action. This is the story of Dorothy, a robot who searches for her friend Rusty, who starred in the first SteamWorld Dig.

To achieve your objective you will have to dig, jump, shoot and solve puzzles in an underground world full of secrets, treasures and dangers. In no time you will feel addicted to the gameplay, the narrative, and its colorful Steampunk-themed graphics.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells es objectively one of the best Metroidvania games on Nintendo Switch.

This one stands out in particular because its action-platform gameplay combines elements of the Metroidvania and roguelike genres. In this adventure you control an immortal prisoner who must escape from a cursed island full of enemies and traps.

As if that were not enough, the game restarts every time you die and the levels are generated randomly, which makes each game different and very challenging. Its pixel-art is also majestic.

Blasphemous

For fans of action and adventure with a gothic style and challenging difficulty, you cannot miss two of the best Metroidvania games on Nintendo Switch: Blasphemous 1 y 2.

In these games you will explore a dark and brutal world, full of enemies, traps and secrets. You can customize your character with relics, rosaries and prayers that will give you special abilities. In addition, you will enjoy a spectacular soundtrack and pixel art graphics that become a delight for the eyes.

Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

One of the best Metroidvania games on Nintendo Switch without a doubt it is Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition.

The 2D game has an emotional story, a stunning soundtrack, and beautiful art that everyone should experience. The narrative will accompany you in a magical world full of challenges, secrets and memorable characters. In addition, the definitive edition includes extra content, graphical improvements and difficulty options.

Hollow Knight

For many this is the best Metroidvania game on Nintendo Switch.

Hollow Knight It features plenty of 2D action and adventure in a narrative that immerses you in a world of insects and decaying heroes. You will explore a vast underground kingdom full of secrets, enemies and challenging bosses.

Throughout your adventure you can improve your skills and your equipment to face the dangers that await you or access new areas. The soundtrack is unique and the beautiful detailed graphics help immerse you in its epic story.

Not counting the replayability mechanics and its challenging DLC ​​content.