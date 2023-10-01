Saul “Canelo Alvarez” He showed off yesterday in the ring. With an astonishing record of 59 wins (39 by knockout and 20 by decision), two draws and two losses, he is in the prime of his professional career.

On this occasion, Canelo managed to consolidate his position as one of the greatest boxers of all time by defending his world titles.

Undoubtedly, Saúl Álvarez’s legacy is already impressive. His feat of becoming the first Latin American boxer and the first 168-pounder to win all four belts in the division is a milestone in the history of Latin America and sports. Now with this latest victory his name will not stop ringing for a while.

The fight that took place yesterday in Las Vegas gave rise to Canelo’s followers to show off their creativity and ingenuity, creating memes. We share a pretty fun selection with you:

