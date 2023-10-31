We review the best rings and pendants that you can get in Lords of the Fallen, the soulslike from Hexworks and CI Games that is sweeping the world.

If you are one of those who still play Elden Ring, then give Lords of the Fallen a chance, and you will not regret it. It’s not as good as GOTY 2022, but the title from Hexworks and CI Games is a remarkable soulslike that fulfills what was promised.

It has challenging bosses, very artistically achieved scenarios, tons of weapons and objects, and, above all, innovative mechanics such as the duality of worlds.

Being able to switch between Axiom (world of the living) and Umbral (world of the dead) is a real treat, which encourages exploration at all times. Will you get all the collectibles and secrets spread throughout its world?

In this Lords of the Fallen guide we talk about the best rings and pendantsitems that enhance your abilities, and where they are found.

Best rings and pendants

Rings and pendants are very useful and powerful objects in Lords of the Fallen. As in any soulslike, you can equip them on your character to obtain different effects.

Many of them serve to boost your attack, health or defenseand it will always be good for you to have them on hand (pun intended).

Others, however, They are perfect for a specific style of playeither at an offensive level (use a certain type of weapon) or defensive level (use specific armor).

These are the best rings and pendants you can wear in Lords of the Fallen:

Blackfeather Guard Ring

One of the best rings you can buy at the beginning of the adventure, around the first third of your trip. Of course, it will only help you if you use a specific type of weapon.

With this ring, everyone Your attacks with a bow or crossbow will deal 20% more damage. It’s a more significant percentage than it seems, so keep that in mind.

Ring of the Luminous Sword

A truly special ring, which many players long to have. The Luminous Sword ring is found in the Brothers’ Monastery, and you get it by defeating a specific enemy.

It’s one of the best rings in the game, because Increases your attacks by 15% if you have a full health bar…or almost full.

Mana Stone Ring

With this ring, your character regenerates your mana automatically (little by little, yes), which makes it one of the most effective.

Where is it obtained? To obtain it, you must help the Tortured Prisoner, who is in High Calrath. Afterwards, if you are wearing the noble outfit, you can purchase it for 3000 stamina.

Crossbowman Ring

Another ideal ring for those who use bows or crossbows. In this case the damage does not increase, but spend 1 unit less ammunition (arrows) if you have it equipped.

You can buy it at a good price (only 500 stamina) from Bayita, the merchant who appears if we rescue her previously.

Condemnation Pendant

On your travels through the Forbidden Marsh, be sure to explore every corner, otherwise you will miss this pendant. It’s inside a hidden chest in this stage.

What is this pendant for? Very simple: every time we generate a state change in the enemy, we will also deal a small percentage of additional damage.

princess stinger

Another of the best pendants in the entire game. In this case, those who carry little load are rewarded, since with this item You will deal more damage (by a significant percentage) the less inventory you carry.

To get the princess stinger, you must exanimate a creature outside the Bridge of Heavenly Rest.

Lords of the Fallen is available from October 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. In case you didn’t know, it is the sequel to the game of the same name released in 2014, which is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC from CI Games (developed by Deck13 Interactive).

Are you playing Lords of the Fallen? If so, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to help the woman turned into stone, How to unlock the 4 secret classes, 14 tricks that can be very useful, or How to get one of the most useful objects at the beginning of the game .