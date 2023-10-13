Do you think all anime with live-action adaptations are a disaster? Well don’t worry, these adaptations have done justice to your favorite series and mangas

Come on, let’s confess something: when we hear that our favorite anime There is going to be a live action version, we are breaking out in a cold sweat. We all have in mind those embarrassing examples that it is better not to name. But things don’t always go wrong, there are adaptations that not only do justice to the original source, but also elevate it to another level.

If I tell you Rurouni Kenshin, Alice in Borderland or even One Piece, you probably nod your head. Yes friends! There are adaptations that are really worthwhile and that have surprised both critics and fans. But how do these works achieve what seems impossible? Let’s investigate it.

From acceptance to surprise: Success stories

Many saw it coming with suspicion, but Netflix (the greatest exponent of live-action adaptations) pulled an ace out of his sleeve with his version of One Piece. No wonder, every detail showed the passion and effort put into doing justice to the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda. From the casting to the art direction, everything is on point, and the fandom couldn’t be happier.

And what do you tell me about Alice in Borderland? Its adaptation into a television series has earned the title of “gateway” to the Haro Aso universe, even surpassing its anime version. It immerses us in a terrifyingly fascinating world of deadly games and psychological challenges, achieving notoriety not only in the otaku community, but beyond.

Honoring the classics

However, there are adaptations that are not new and that have already earned a place in the hearts of fans. Come on, if you are nostalgic you know that I am talking about Great Teacher Onizuka y Gokusen! In these cases, the human component is key, as they focus on teacher-student relationships taken to the extreme, with a yakuza touch in the case of Gokusen.

And we can’t forget Sailor Moon, that gem of magical girls that has its live-action version, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. Despite some changes necessary for budget, such as Luna and Artemis being stuffed animals, the series manages to convey the essence of the anime that we love so much.

When Hollywood gets it right

Speaking of adaptations, it cannot be overlooked Alita: Battle Angel. Despite some setbacks in its anime version, Hollywood cinema did justice to this classic 90s manga. With a budget worthy of a blockbuster, the film left us speechless in visual terms.

Comedy and drama also have their place in real adaptation with works such as Gintama, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Blade of the Immortal, Let Me Eat Your Pancreas… No matter the genre, there are adaptations for all tastes. Gintamafor example, takes his quirky humor to a new level, while Let Me Eat Your Pancreas offers you a heartbreaking story with an emotional depth that even surpasses anime.

Not everything is lost

Although over the years, the words anime and live action were synonymous with panic, bad faces, criticism and disappointment, with the passage of time we have been able to see how the adaptation of the original material has been improving (something very similar to what has happened with Disney and its Live Action) until reaching products that rival anime in terms of quality. So now you know, not everything is misfortune in the world of live action adaptations. There are gems that deserve a chance. Do you dare to discover them?