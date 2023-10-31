With Halloween here, it’s a good time to play titles in which terror is the main element, whether because they keep you in suspense because of their setting, because of their terrifying enemies, because of the way in which death constantly lurks, etc. It certainly won’t be for lack of games.

For this reason we have prepared a list of some of the best titles that you can find in the catalogs of PlayStation Plus y Xbox Game Pass with which entertainment and scares will be more than guaranteed.

Amnesia

The Amnesia saga is one that cannot be missing from such a list, because each of its titles will keep you in constant tension. All of them leave us with first-person adventures in which darkness reigns in settings such as a desolate bunker from the First World War, an Algerian desert or an inhospitable castle.

Back 4 Blood





The creators of Left 4 Dead are responsible for Back 4 Blood, something that is notable for offering a similar proposal, since even Four players can join in the same game to engage in shooting against hordes of infected in sinister scenarios. Each of the exterminators has a wide variety of skills and lethal weapons necessary to eradicate this threat and save humanity.

Days Gone





In Days Gone you will be faced a ruthless world in which anything can pose a threat, from its environment, to the humans who will seek to keep your resources and of course there will also be no shortage of monsters that will pose the greatest danger while you go from one place to another with Deacon St’s motorcycle. John in this great open world.

Dead by Daylight





Up to five players can compete against each other in Dead by Daylight. Four will take the role of survivors who must escape from a terrifying scenario while a fifth player takes the role of a terrible murderer who will try to end their lives. Regardless of the side, the long list of characters has their own progression system to make it a little easier for them to get out alive or end the lives of the rest.

Dead Space





He brutal remake Dead Space leads Isaac Clarke as he ventures into the USG Ishimura, where a routine repair mission quickly turns into an odyssey to survive at all costs from the hostile creatures that inhabit this place. This new version boasts amazing graphic quality and a spectacular sound section to make the setting even more immersive.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard





Resident Evil 7 was the chapter in charge of returning the franchise to its roots with one of its most terrifying games. With a first-person perspective, players will explore the interior of the mansion of a family of infected psychopaths in which Ethan Winters will try to search for his wife Mia, who has been missing for three years. All this with an exceptional and very realistic setting thanks to the RE Engine graphics engine.

The Dark Pictures Anthology





The games in The Dark Pictures series present stories in which terror is the main protagonist, with plots in which death constantly haunts the different groups of protagonists, although it is the players who They will decide the destiny of each one by making decisions. Likewise, it has a multiplayer mode in which each player will control a character to make everything more interactive.

The Evil Within





Detective Sebastián Castellanos is at the helm of this survival horror saga. In both installments of The Evil Within you will have just the resources to get ahead in a nightmare world that also combines moments of action, but the infernal beings that are in these places will not make it easy for you, to which is added a setting which will also make you have a really bad time.

The Last of Us Remastered





Definitely one of the greatest masterpieces that Naughty Dog has developed has been The Last of Us Remastered, the remastered version of this impressive survival horror adventure starring Joel and Ellie, who must trust each other while they make a long journey through a post-apocalyptic United States. Plus, it comes with the Left Behind expansion to explore Ellie’s past.

The Walking Dead





Telltale Games has developed several episodic stories from the Walking Dead universe, all of whose seasons are available. In each of these chapters the heartbreaking story will take shape based on the decisions you make, which will affect the events and characters, as well as the actions that are carried out in this world populated by zombies.

