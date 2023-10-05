Get ready for Halloween and have a scary time with this PS4 and PS5 game.

There are interesting games on the PlayStation Store to spend Halloween

When the month of October arrives, many games are already preparing their updates for halloween. It is a good time to take advantage of offers and discounts available in the PlayStation Store catalog. The most surprising thing is that you can find very current video games cheaper than ever like Resident Evil 2 Remake. The Deluxe edition of the horror game has a 75% discount applied and remains low in price. It only costs 12.49 euros and you can relive Leon S. Kennedy’s adventure in Raccon City. It is a saving of 36 euros, but the offer ends October 12.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is one of the best horror games of recent years. Capcom did an impeccable job of bringing this story back with hyperrealistic graphics. Some improvements that you will notice in the lighting or the zombies, which can now be dismembered with an accurate shot. The game is designed to create a unique setting and it becomes a challenge for the players. With this offer, the Deluxe edition is even cheaper than the standard edition and contains the Pack with the DLC. Until 27 euros difference between both versions.

The Deluxe edition of Resident Evil 2 Remake for only 12.49 euros

Resident Evil 2 Remake It was released in 2019, but it was a turning point in the series. This game has been followed by others such as Resident Evil 3 or Resident Evil 4 that has been praised again for criticism. In the second part, the player controls Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield at the police station in Raccoon City. Here a zombie invasion will begin, whose origin is in the Umbrella Corps. Both will have to solve puzzles and face a large number of undead that can rise at any time.

Although they share the same setting, the Claire and Leon’s progression They are totally different. The Deluxe edition is the most complete and contains the main game and the extra DLC pack which includes different costumes for the protagonists, a luxury weapon and the original soundtrack. If you search more experiences like this on your console, here is a list of the best horror games for PS5.

