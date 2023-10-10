Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is one of the great protagonists of the PlayStation Store sales, and it can be yours by paying much less than usual.

PlayStation Store It is offering multitude of promotional offers for all PS5 and PS4 playersalthough Experiences at another level is about to end, so there are very few hours left to get hold of some of the most interesting titles on the Japanese brand’s consoles. In this sense, you can still get the best game of 2022 with a 34% discount and historical minimum, while on the other hand you can also get the rarest and most special game in the PS5 and PS4 catalog at a 60% discount. Now, however, we bring you the best historical strategy game of all time.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

And it is that Sid Meier’s Civilization VI It is one of the best games of the genre, with a proposal full of possibilities and civilizations through the different stages of history. If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy its great virtues, you can do so right now through the PlayStation Store for as long as only 12.49 euroswhich means a 75% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. Therefore, you will be able save a total of 35 euros if you buy it before next October 12at which time the promotion ends.

Civilization VI, the most spectacular historical strategy game of all time

Civilization is the quintessential strategy series of a genre that involves exploration, exploitation, expansion and war.. And the premise of this turn-based strategy game is none other than to build an empire that will stand the test of time and in which the main objective is to conquer the entire world by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. This involves waging wars, using diplomacy, promoting the progress of culture, and confronting great world leaders.

In this way, do not miss the opportunity to get your hands on Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition for only 12.49 euros through the PlayStation Storealthough it will only remain at that price until next October 12, so you must buy it before that date if you want to take advantage of this offer.

