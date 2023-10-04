Elden Ring can be yours right now for its all-time low price if you buy it on the PlayStation Store.

Las PlayStation Store Next Level Experiences offers They are leaving real bargains for PS5 and PS4 players to take advantage of over the next few days. In this case, some of the most notable are those corresponding to the best open world game in history at a 70% discount or this pack of 4 great games from your childhood at a 65% discount. Now, what we bring you is nothing less than the best game of 2022, which has destroyed its price on the Sony platform.

We refer to Elden Ringthe brilliant work by FromSoftware that won the award for best game of the year in 2022, which is at an outrageous price thanks to the PlayStation Store promotion: only 46.19 euroswhich means nothing less than a 34% discount compared to its usual price in the digital store. In this way, you will get save a total of 23.80 euros if you buy it before next October 19at which time the promotion ends.

Elden Ring para PS5/PS4 por 46,19€

Elden Ring, the definitive work of Fromoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki

Elden Ring is a unique game, a title that will mark a turning point in the open world game genre, which takes the best of the Souls saga and joins it to a proposal very similar to that of Breath of the Wild, signing one of the best games of recent years and a new masterpiece from From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki. For many, the difficulty will once again be a problem, for others it will be the fact of not being faced with a “guided” game and that can lead to getting lostalthough this is something that its creators seem to want, that you get lost in the world of Elden Ring and live your own adventure at your own pace and style, we argued in our analysis of Elden Ring.

In this way, do not hesitate to get in these precise moments with Elden Ring paying much less than usual through the PlayStation Store: only 46.19 euros before next October 19.

