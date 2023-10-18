The best free anime from Crunchyroll They will give you hours of entertainment without having to pay anything, although with a few breaks for advertising.

Crunchyroll recently reloaded with fall 2023 anime, confirming that many of the new series will have Spanish and Latin dubbing. And despite its recent class action lawsuit, the service has impressive anime that you can’t miss.

The most interesting thing is that a couple of months ago several very important anime were released so that anyone can watch them on Crunchyroll’s free plan. Below we will recommend some of the best recent additions for which you will not have to pay.

Bocchi The Rock!

Bocchi the Rock! without a doubt it will be one of the free anime from Crunchyroll that you will enjoy the most.

Its story explores themes of improvement, friendship and even music. You will fully enjoy the adventures of a shy high school girl named Bocchi who dreams of being a rock star. Despite her social anxiety, her passion for the electric guitar and her music club drive her to follow her dreams.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Isekai fans can also enjoy free animes from Crunchyroll thanks to Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

Do you like fantasy, adventure and gastronomy stories? Then you can’t miss this anime: Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

This anime narrates the experiences of Makoto, a young man who is transported to another world where his only ability is to cook delicious dishes with the ingredients he finds in his environment. Accompanied by his friends, Makoto will have to explore this world full of magic, monsters and mysteries, while exploring his culinary passion.

Blue Lock

If what you want is to watch a sports series, you will surely enjoy this other anime gratis de Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock is a football anime, but it’s packed with enough action and drama that it doesn’t feel like just a sports series. Get ready to enjoy the story of 300 young footballers who are recruited by the Japanese Football Association to be part of the national team. Although instead of a conventional tournament, they will find themselves with an extreme training program in which only the best striker will be able to survive.

Chainsaw Man

For fans of action, horror and comedy, Chainsaw Man is one of the best free Crunchyroll animes that you will find.

It is the adaptation of the successful manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which tells the adventures of Denji, a young man who becomes a hybrid of a human and a chainsaw after making a pact with his demon dog. But the story becomes even crazier after joining a secret organization that fights the most dangerous and powerful demons in the world, without forgetting his simplest dreams as a human.

Chainsaw Man breaks the clichés of the shonen genre, offering an original, satisfying plot full of surprising twists. Plus, it features spectacular animation by MAPPA, the studio responsible for masterpieces like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Another of the free anime from Crunchyroll that you should not miss if you like romantic comedy and school life is Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

This anime raised a lot of controversy due to its plot, in which an extremely shy high school boy lives daily with a group of girls a year younger, but much more outgoing. His main friend is called Nagatoro, and she enjoys seeing the protagonist’s reactions to being teased, challenged, or even flattered.

The story develops into something much more mature for all parties involved, while still offering that easy-to-enjoy school comedy.

My Dress-Up Darling

For those who have a more romantic humor but with a lot of comedy and a bit of fan-service, My Dress-Up Darling It’s one of the best free animes on Crunchyroll.

The story follows Wakana, a shy boy who dedicates himself to making traditional Japanese dolls whose life changes when he meets Marin, an outgoing girl and fan of cosplay. She asks him to help her make her outfits, and thus begins a relationship that goes beyond friendship.

It is not the typical school romance anime, but it has an original and fresh touch that will hook you from the first chapter.

Ranking of Kings

When it comes to fantasy adventures and one-upmanship, Ranking of Kings It’s one of the best free anime on Crunchyroll from August 2023.

The story tells the life of Bojji, the deaf and weak prince of a kingdom in decline, who dreams of becoming the greatest king in the world. Despite the ridicule and obstacles he faces, Bojji is determined to prove his worth and make friends with him.

What makes this anime different from others is its animation style, which combines classic and modern techniques, as well as its way of dealing with themes such as disability, family, and loyalty. With super charismatic characters and excellent action scenes, there is no doubt that it is an anime that deserves your attention.

Vinland Saga

Of course, those looking for a more mature story can also take advantage of the free anime from Crunchyroll thanks to Vinland Saga.

This adaptation of Makoto Yukimura’s manga takes us to the Viking Age with historical events and figures from the time of the invasions of England. The plot follows Thorfinn, a young warrior who seeks to avenge the death of his father at the hands of Askeladd, the leader of a group of mercenaries.

However, he will discover that the path to seeking revenge is more complicated than anyone can imagine.