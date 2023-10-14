Los best free Battle Royale games on Nintendo Switch They will give you countless hours of fun without having to pay anything at all.

If you have already reviewed the 30 best free Nintendo Switch games in history, you have surely come across many interesting proposals. This includes the best free games to play with friends, the most popular games, the best shooting games, and even some underrated games.

But if you want to spend your time in quick games with dozens of players, it’s best to start with the most popular ones. free Battle Royale games on Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is probably one of the best free battle royale gamesalthough perhaps not so much in Nintendo Switch. This version runs the worst of all and the online servers are not advanced at all.

Even so, this multiplayer shooter is a legend among Battle Royales, with one of the most exciting competitive sections in the industry. The game takes the futuristic mechanics of Titanfall and brings them to a huge map with 60 players. Each one will have a different operator with unique skills. Plus, it’s always being renewed with new events and free additional content.

Realm Royale

Realm Royale is one of the best free Battle Royale games on Nintendo Switch because it combines elements of fantasy, action and strategy in the same project.

You can choose from different character classes, each with their own skills and advantages, and customize your equipment and mount. Additionally, the game has a forging system that allows you to create special weapons and items to customize your performance on the battlefield.

Super Animal Royale

Between the best Battle Royale games on Nintendo Switch We have one of the most underrated: Super Animal Royale.

It is a frenetic action title with a colorful and irreverent graphic style. Players can choose from over 300 different animals, each with their own abilities and customization options. The map is dynamic and has a cooperative mode for up to four players.

PAC-MAN 99

PAC-MAN fans have one of the best free battle royale games on Nintendo Switch thanks to PAC-MAN 99.

The title is basically a mix of PAC-MAN with the Battle Royale concept. 99 players compete to be the last to survive, which gives rise to very fun and addictive games. You will have to avoid ghosts, eat pills and send obstacles at rivals to win in the different game modes.

Tetris 99

If you want fun in the best retro style, Tetris 99 is one of the best free Battle Royale on Nintendo Switch.

This title combines classic Tetris gameplay with the excitement and competition of taking on 98 other players. The objective is to eliminate the other participants by sending them lines of blocks that hinder their progress. It also has other modes, events and rewards that keep the variety online.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys is one of the best and most popular free Battle Royale games for Nintendo Switch.

The game features original mechanics for the genre, with up to 60 players competing in a series of chaotic and colorful tests, where only the most skilled and lucky can reach the final.

There is a lot of luck and randomness involved, but there will never be a shortage of laughs.

Fortnite

We continue the list with what for many is the best among the free Battle Royale games for Nintendo Switch, Fortnite.

Epix Games’ game is fun, dynamic and highly customizable. You can choose between a competitive Battle Royale mode or a creative one, where you can build your own islands and maps. You can also customize your character with a wide variety of skins, accessories and gestures, which you can get by playing or purchasing with real money.

This third-person shooter is constantly updated with new content, events and seasons that will keep you hooked online.

My Hero Ultra Rumble

We close the list of best free Battle Royale games on Nintendo Switch with the latest surprise in store.

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a Battle Royale based on the popular anime My Hero Academia. A total of eight teams of three players each face off on an intermediate-sized battlefield. Each character has different skills and play styles to master, has a competitive mode and excellent servers.