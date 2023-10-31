Dragon Ball FighterZ can be yours right now if you take advantage of the offer that is available on the PlayStation Store at an impressive price.

We approach The halloween night and it is one of the favorite moments for horror lovers in video games, something for which PlayStation Store A few days ago it started its offers dedicated to this period, which includes one of the best horror games in history with a 90% discount. However, this promotion is about to end, which is why the promotion is now available. Essential Selection with this great cooperative game with a 70% discount, among many others, such as the best fighting game that has arrived in recent years.

We refer to Dragon Ball FighterZ, the proposal from Arc System Works that, since its launch, has not stopped gaining followers and becoming one of the most competent fighting video games on the market. If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy their proposal, you can do so right now through the PlayStation Store by paying as only 10.49 euroswhich means a 85% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. In this way, you will get save a total of 59.50 euros if you buy it before next November 18that which point the current promotion ends and will return to its original price.

TDragon Ball FighterZ para PS5/PS4 por 10,49€

Dragon Ball FighterZ, the best fighting game in the franchise, at an absolutely crazy price

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most epic video games in the fighting genre that have been created around the manganime franchise. born from the mind of Akira Toriyama. In fact, it is one of the best fighting games of modern times, which manages to remain very much alive in the different tournaments dedicated to the genre. With an original story and that introduces Android 21offers a very interesting cast of characters that reviews the different sagas in the history of Dragon Ball.

Therefore, do not hesitate to take advantage of this opportunity to get hold of Dragon Ball FighterZ for only 10.49 euros through PlayStation Store before next November 18.

