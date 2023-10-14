The 10 best footballers of each nationality, which you can find in the transfer market for Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24.

We have thousands of footballers to choose from for our EA Sports FC 24 games, and there can be a multitude of reasons for selecting one or the other.

For example, perhaps you are looking for a footballer for the team who has good pace or who is a defensive prodigy, or simply looking at the average and little else.

But also in some cases, you may be interested in knowing which are the best soccer players for Ultimate Team in regards to their nationality, and we have nationalities that have always produced great soccer players such as Brazilians or Argentines.

That is why in this guide we are going to tell you which are the best players of EA Sports FC 24 for Ultimate Teamaccording to their nationality, from countries ranging from Brazil and Argentina, through Portugal, and obviously also Spain.

The best EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team players according to their nationality

These are the 10 best footballers of each nationality in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team:

Best Brazilian footballers

Neymar Jr with rating 89 Alisson with rating 89 Vinicius Jr with rating 89 Casemiro with rating 89 Debinha with rating 88 Ederson with rating 88 Marquinhos with rating 87 Militão with rating 86 Rodrigo with rating 85 Bremer with rating 84

Best Argentine footballers

Messi with a rating of 90 Lautaro Martínez, with a rating of 87 Dybala, with a rating of 86 Emiliano Martínez, with a rating of 85 Marcos Acuña, with a rating of 85 De Paul with a rating of 84 Lisandro Martínez, with a rating of 84 Guido Rodríguez with a rating 83 Enzo Fernández with rating 83 Di María with rating 83

Best Portuguese footballers

Rubén Días with rating 89 Bruno Fernández, with rating 88 Bernardo Silva, rating 88 Cristiano Ronaldo, rating 86 Cancelo rating 86 Leao rating 86 Jota with rating 85 Neves with rating 84 Palhinha with rating 83 Rafa, with rating 83

Best Spanish footballers

Alexia Putellas with rating 91 Aitana Bonmatí with rating 90 Mapi León, with rating 89 Rodri with rating 89 Irene Paredes with rating 88 Patri Guijarro with rating 88 Sandra Paños with rating 86 Parejo, rating 86 Pedri, rating 86 Ona Batlle rating 85

Best French footballers

Mbappé with rating 91 Benzema with rating 90 Diani with rating 89 Renard with rating 88 Griezmann with rating 88 Katoto with rating 88 Maignan with rating 87 Dembélé, with rating 86 Geyoro with rating 86 Nkunku with rating 86

Best English footballers

Kane rated 90 Bronze rated 87 Mead rated 87 Hemp rated 86 Alexander Arnold rated 86 Earps rated 86 Bellingham rated 86 Saka rated 86 Bright rated 85 Grealish rated 85

Best German footballers

Ter Stegen with rating 89 Popp with rating 88 Kimmich with rating 88 Oberdorf with rating 87 Magull with rating 87 Neuer with rating 87 Kross with rating 86 Musiala with rating 86 Gundogan with rating 86 Schuller with rating 86

Best Italian footballers

Donnarumma with rating 87 Barella with rating 86 Tonali with rating 86 Girelli with rating 86 Bastoni with rating 85 Immobile with rating 85 Berardi with rating 85 Di Lorenzo with rating 85 Chiesa with rating 84 Boattin with rating 84

So in this way, you already know the best footballers in each of the nationalities, in case you want to look for a different approach in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has also revealed the top 100 with the best players in the title, as well as a ranking with the 24 best men and women players in the world. If you are curious, here you can see a top with the best players in the Spanish F League.

Do you feel like EA Sports FC 24? To liven up the wait a little, you can take a look at these articles: All the technical improvements of the game compared to FIFA 23, Mason Greenwood returns after his absence in the previous FIFA, or What you should know about the Web App and Companion App .