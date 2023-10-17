The core of our team is one of the most important areas, that is why we bring you the best options available on the market for this price range.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team It offers us a huge variety of cards to use in our teams to achieve the best results. The incorporation of girls and new mechanics such as Evolution They have contributed even more to opening the range of options to levels never before reached.

Therefore, more than ever, It is vital to be sure of what we need for our staff. For that, there is nothing like leer reviews of the cards that have been present since the launch of the title, such as the gold version of Neymar, and those that can also be obtained in SBCs, as is the case of Beckham Icon.

If, on the other hand, we are looking for build a new team and we want to find a few pillars on which to base it, it is essential to know the best players in each position. A while ago we brought you the 10 best forwards for less than 50,000 coins and also the 10 best gold center backs for a competitive player. Now, we want to extend this kind of saga with the 11 Best EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team MCs.

The 11 best MCs for less than 100,000 coins

We have marked the 100,000 coins as limit price for a question. Without a maximum number of coins it is very easy to fall into choosing the 11 best cards that we all know have to work well no matter what. At this point in the game We consider that by being able to invest this budget in a MC we are already in a Privileged positionso we have chosen this figure as the most coherent to serve as a court.

Even so, this top will be ordered by price from lowest to highest. The performance of these cards or the results they give us It may depend on the way each person plays or their role. in the team, so we consider that it would not be fair to try to order these players from worst to best, because we would always be lying to some user.

Once this is clarified, let’s go with the list in question, which is made up entirely of cards that can be obtained on the transfer market at any time of the year.

Joelinton

The Brazilian footballer from Newcastle was one of the cards that generated the most hype since their statistics were known. After testing it a lot, we can assure you that for the 2,000 coins Well, we’re not going to find anything better.

They are physical section is brutal, he wins a lot of balls from above and has quite effective dribbling for such a powerful player. We can use it on any team and it is required for all starter templates.

Tchouaméni

If Joelinton was a physicist, Real Madrid’s MCD is another world. Although don’t be extremely fasthas such a presence on the field and it is located so well It doesn’t need a very high pace. Defensively he contributes a lot and in attack he doesn’t perform badly at all.

For some 2,500 coins We cannot ask more from this French player, key in many of the best cheap links.

Marcos Llorente

Even though we we like it better on the side, the Atlético de Madrid player also offers a beastly performance in the center of the field. His possible lack of quality with the ball at his feet is completely compensated for its speedwhich makes it reach everywhere.

Its price has dropped to 6,400 coins, so it is suitable for practically all budgets. Besides, Its versatility can be very useful for hybrid equipment.

She had to

We give a big budget jump when passing the German midfielder. With the best nationality and club in his league, the footballer from 22,000 coins have the best PlayStyle+ that can be asked of him, that of skillful dribbling. His one for one is brutal, he is quite fast and has 5 stars of filigree and 4 of bad leg.

With a little more shooting and passing he would be the perfect offensive MCbut with the attributes he has, he can already be among the best.

Goretzka

We are not abandoning Bayern Munich or the MC position, but we are moving to a footballer with a completely different role. By 23,000 coins We have a perfect complement for Musiala, much more physical but with less quality.

It is an improved version of Marcos Llorente, with a lot of power and with the ability to cover practically the entire center of the field alone.

Patri Guijarro

The first woman in the top plays in League F, for FC Barcelona, ​​and costs about 28,000 coins. She is a midfielder supercompleta, which can be translated as the definition of box to box. Furthermore, their work rates (high/medium) and its 4 y 4 in filigrees and bad leg they complete their letter.

Even though women’s cards have fewer options in their leagues, Patri Guijarro plays in one of the best competitions and in the best teamso it won’t give us problems.

Geyoro

The PSG footballer can be considered the new Kanté. His role within the teams is very similar to that of his compatriot’s first letters, in addition His ability to steal balls is surprising.

To all this we must add that Offensively he is capable of contributing a lot and that with his PlayStyle+ Relentless won’t get tired not even a bit in the 120 minutes that the match can last. All this for just 30,000 coins.

Saul IF

Although the base letter of Spanish is very poor, this special version with the bonus What the star confers on him turns the Atlético de Madrid midfielder into a box to box supercompleto.

It is true that for 55,000 coins we may find other options with better quality-price ratiobut this MC is one of those players who does everything right.

Frenkie de Jong

We enter the top 3 most expensive from this list. The Dutchman is one of the heavier midfielders that can be found. Its already high pace seems superior in the field, which helps recover a lot of balls.

But that is not his specialty, because the FC Barcelona player is a scandal dealer, who can drive the ball without problems. By 61.000 coins we have an MC with the PlayStyle+ Trivela and with him only defect of the shot and its 3 stars for bad leg.

De Bruyne

The Belgian midfielder is a special case. Her CARACTERISTICS they are not the most suitable for the game, but if we know how to exploit its strengths we can abuse them a lot. We are not going to find a better hit in a midfielder practically in all of EA Sports FC 24, and his Passes to space with the PlayStyle+ To the gap are impressive.

He is a midfielder with quality and quite physical, whose The only downside is those 72 rhythm. Even so, for some 79,000 coins can offer us a lot.

Tonali

When the Italian’s letter was discovered, we were all a little surprised and The expectation with his performance grew enormously. It would have been easy to disappoint, but the Newcastle player he hasn’t done it at all.

Es extremely fasty distributes the ball as well as he steals it. We could only ask for a little more shooting, but on the grass his 83 long shot helps him in most situations. With this MC we will have 84,000 coins very well invested.

