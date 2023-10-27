A desolate world that presents us with a catastrophic future, this is the premise of this dystopian science fiction film from Netflix.

Do you know this Netflix gem? Now we present to you a dystopian science fiction film that you should not miss. We are talking about The Colony from 2021, directed by Tim Fehlbaum and with a cast led by Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Sope Dirisu, Sebastian Roché, Joel Basman, Kotti Yun, Bella Bading, Cloé Heinrich and Eden Gough.

Imagine that the Earth is no longer hospitable and has become a world devastated by climate change and social collapse, this exciting story of survival and determination is highly recommended.

Reasons to watch The Colony.

With a mix of dystopian science fiction and thought-provoking themes, The Colony is not just a movie, it is a journey into a possible future that is both disturbing and captivating.

In The Colony, Earth has become a desolate wasteland, a far cry from the blue and green planet it once was. After catastrophic weather events devastate the world, humanity is forced to flee and seek refuge in the stars.

Fast forward to later generations, where the descendants of the survivors, living on a distant planet called Kepler, decide it’s time to reclaim their ancestral home. The mission, called Ulysses II, is Earth’s chance at redemption, a ray of hope in a universe that has offered little.

The protagonist of this dystopian science fiction journey is Blake, an intrepid astronaut and member of the Ulysses II crew. Blake and her team make the arduous journey back to Earth, but face a reality that is much more challenging than they anticipated.

The Colony

The planet they once called home is now a shadow of its former self, with treacherous oceans and relentless storms.

But the real surprise comes in the form of the people they encounter: a new generation of humans who have adapted to this harsh new world. These Earth-born survivors view Kepler’s descendants as invaders, leading to tensions and conflict.

Blake finds herself torn between her mission to recolonize Earth and the realization that the planet has moved on without them. As this dystopian sci-fi story unfolds, The Colony explores themes of survival, identity, and the consequences of human actions, all against the backdrop of a hauntingly beautiful but unforgiving Earth. This is not just a story about coming home; is a story about understanding the cost of our decisions and the indomitable spirit of humanity, no matter the circumstances.

