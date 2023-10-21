Black Friday is approaching, a very special date for movie lovers

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated days of the year for movie lovers, as it is the perfect opportunity to buy movies and merchandise for their favorite movies at discounted prices.

This year the celebration starts on Friday, November 24. However, Black Friday sales usually start a week before the official date, and some stores even offer early deals in October.

In this article, we tell you what the best movie deals are for Black Friday 2023, focusing on deals on DVD and Blu-ray movies, and movie merchandising.

DVD and Blu-ray movies

DVD and Blu-ray movies are one of the most popular products during Black Friday. The main online and physical stores usually offer discounts of up to 70% on the most recent movies and cinema classics.

Some examples of the best deals on DVD and Blu-ray movies for Black Friday 2023 are:

Amazon offers discounts of up to 70% on the latest movies, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission Impossible: Death Sentence Part 1 or Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse. It also offers discounts on film classics, such as The Godfather, Casablanca or The Lord of the Rings. MediaMarkt offers discounts of up to 60% and Fnac offers discounts of up to 50% on the latest movies.

Movie Merchandising

Movie merchandise is another very popular category during Black Friday. The main online and physical stores usually offer discounts of up to 50% on t-shirts, figures, posters and other products related to the movies.

home theater devices

In addition to movies and merchandise, Black Friday is also a good opportunity to buy home theater devices. The main online and physical stores usually offer discounts of up to 50% on televisions, players, sound equipment and projectors.

Televisions

Televisions are one of the main investments for a home theater. Major brands, such as Samsung, LG and Sony, often offer discounts of up to 50% on their latest models.

Players

Blu-ray and DVD players are required to play movies in high definition formats. Major brands such as Sony, Panasonic and Philips often offer discounts of up to 40% on their latest models.

Sound equipment

A good sound system is essential to enjoy a complete cinema experience. Major brands such as Sony, Bose and JBL often offer discounts of up to 30% on their surround sound systems.

Projectors

Projectors are a good option for creating a large format home theater. Major brands such as BenQ, Optoma and Epson often offer discounts of up to 30% on their latest models.

Tips to take advantage of Black Friday offers

To make the most of Black Friday movie deals, we recommend following these tips: Plan your purchase. Before you start shopping, make a list of the movies and merchandise you want to buy. This will help you save time and money.Buy online. Online offers are usually broader than offers in physical stores. Buy in advance. The best deals tend to sell out quickly. Buy safely. Only buy from trusted websites.

With these tips, you can make the most of Black Friday movie deals and save money on your favorite purchases.