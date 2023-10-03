With the arrival of a new month comes the opportunity to make a change of look and cut your hair. To know the best time to cut your hair you need to know the lunar calendar to guarantee hair growth, since it is said that the moon favors this process.

Many people decide to cut their hair based on the lunar calendar, which is based on the monthly phases of the moon and unlike solar calendars that are based exclusively directly on the solar year, The lunar phases are produced by the interaction between the movements of the stars, producing the new moon, full moon, waning quarter and waxing quarter.

When to get a haircut in October?

According to October lunar calendar 2023, We must take into account the root days to cut our hair, which are favorable to obtain important effects on our hair and make it grow quickly and strongly.

In that sense, one of the best days to cut your hair, taking the phases of the moon as a reference, will be Thursday the 12th at 3:00 p.m. until Saturday the 14th at 6:00 p.m.

Another day could be Saturday, October 14, when there will be a New Moon, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During the first hours of that Saturday it will be essential to get your hair cut.

In case you want to shave and want it to take time to grow out, you can do it from October 6 to 8 until 1:24.

