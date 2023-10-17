It Takes Two is one of the best games to hit the market in recent years and on the PlayStation Store it can be found at a price that’s hard to believe.

Join the conversation

Los PlayStation Store fall discounts They are leaving great offers for all PS5 and PS4 players who want to add new proposals to their library of titles from the Sony digital store. With this, some games are drastically reducing their usual price on the platform, as is the case of the craziest action game in its catalog at an 85% discount or the best open world game in history for less than 20 euros. Now, however, we bring you the best cooperative game that has been released to date.

We are referring, of course, to It Takes Two, the fantastic work by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios that is committed to a title with very varied and entertaining mechanics that only work through the cooperation of two players. If you have not yet had the chance to play it, you should know that on the PlayStation Store it is at an unbeatable price for so only 13.99 euroswhich means a 65% discount compared to its original price on the platform. With this, you will get save a total of 26 euros if you buy it before next October 26that which time the fall discounts end.

It Takes Two para PS5/PS4 por 13,99€

It Takes Two, a game that combines mechanics in a superb way and proposes a colossal adventure

“It Takes Two takes the idea that there is strength in numbers very seriously.. What Fares and Hazelight have done is not just another brave move in building a game that can only be enjoyed in co-op, it’s also necessary because it explores a completely different horizon when it comes to multiplayer. Embraces collaboration and cooperation, rewarding coordination above allthat which is achieved especially when there is complicity with the other person”, we commented in our analysis of It Takes Two.

It Takes Two para PS5/PS4 por 13,99€

Therefore, do not hesitate to get It Takes Two right now through the PlayStation Store to discover a very complete game that will give you dreamy moments with your partner or your friends. Remember that it is available at a price of 13.99 euros until next October 26.

Join the conversation