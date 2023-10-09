Just a few months ago, Xiaomi Redmi’s Note 12 range added a new smartphone to its line, the Note 12S. This phone is not only cheaper, but it meets almost all the requirements for have a good cell phone for several years. If you still don’t know what awaits you, here you can find the best features of this cheap model from the Asian brand.

Good screen and 6 GB of RAM

First of all, if you were looking for a cheap mobile phone with a good screen, this smartphone is what you were looking for. It has a touch panel 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Not bad for an economical mid-range.

On the other hand, with the maximum brightness it offers, when you are in full sunlight, you will be able to see the screen without problems. So no matter where you are, you will see the display in the best possible way at all times.

Another feature of this phone is that, despite being a cheap phone, its processor is not bad at all. Inside there is MediaTek Helio G88, so it will be more than enough for your daily life, working with your phone or using many apps at the same time. Besides that with his memory 6GB RAM, it will not give you jerks or lack of power. To this we must add its 128 GB of storage. And if you need more internal space, you can insert a microSD.

As for their cameras. The one that stands out the most is its 108 megapixel main lens. This sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and another 2-megapixel macro lens. But, without a doubt, the main one is the one that will give you the opportunity to take great photographs.

More than €120 discount

Does it have a good battery? In general terms yes. At Xiaomi it is now more than common for its phones, low, medium or high range, to boast a cell of 5.000 mAh. And, in the case of the Redmi Note 12S, they have also opted for this component. On the other hand, when the time comes to charge it, this smartphone is compatible with the 33W fast charging. So it won’t take as long to reach 100% as some models from other brands. In addition, inside its box, it includes both the USB cable and the charging adapter.

At launch, the Redmi Note 12S with 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage cost you €299. However, right now at Miravia it is on sale. And not only this, but it costs you less than ever. If you don’t have any extra discount coupon, this Xiaomi smartphone costs €181.39. However, if you can apply a first or second order discount, it will cost you less than €174. So don’t think twice, and get your new phone at the best price.