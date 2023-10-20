Rank up only in My Hero Ultra Rumble It will be all in defiance. After all, this free Battle Royale is a team fighting game.

In fact, there are combinations of teams that will make you win more games in competitive play. And if you already know the best tips for beginners and learned how to take advantage of agencies, you will notice that the game has many positive sides.

However, you may start to lose games as you progress in the competitive game. Fortunately, there are some characters that will help you rank up more easily, even if you are playing alone.

Todoroki Shoto

Whether you are just starting out or have experience, Todoroki Shoto He is one of the best characters to rank up only in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

The reason is that his combo includes taking cover behind an ice wall, and using your Gamma to freeze enemies that run towards you. Once frozen they will be an easy target for your Alpha and your Special Ability. This will allow you to accumulate damage points that will make you rank up regardless of whether you win the game.

Like

Dabi is difficult to master in the first place, but he is one of the best characters to rank up alone in. My Hero Ultra Rumble if you know how to move.

The best thing about Dabi is that he can protect himself, without depending on allies or communication. Creating a wall that absorbs projectiles in a game where gunshots are so loud is extremely useful. With Dabi you can leave traps and move around them to not only severely damage your enemies, but also send them flying.

His shots are self-directed (as long as you don’t aim) and his special ability can make you win fights you had lost.

Tsuyu Asui

If you want to rank up quickly in My Hero Ultra Rumble, you have two options. Go for a character who does a lot of damage in a short time but is somewhat susceptible, or choose another who resists doing damage throughout the game.

Asui falls into the second category. Her combined jumps with her Alpha make her a difficult target. Her invisibility will allow you to get close to enemies and do good damage combos with her Beta. Her game plan is to annoy as much as possible, hitting and running until she knocks down the enemies.

Try not to get too involved if you have your special ability active, as reviving your allies is essential even when playing alone.

All Might

There is no doubt that All Might He is one of the best characters to rank up only in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

The reason is that you can play aggressively without much risk. His special ability allows him to disappear from the scene in an instant, while his tornado gives him invulnerability. With him you will want to use your Alpha to fight at medium ranges and finish them off with your Beta or Gamma.

All Might does not need team coordination. You’ll be doing a lot of damage as you go in and out of fights. You will rise in rank regardless of whether you win or lose.

Shigaraki Tomura

One of the best villains to rank up only in My Hero Ultra Rumble It is none other than Shigaraki Tomura.

It is true that he is weak at long distances, but if you know how to play with him, you will only fight in situations where you have an advantage. The important thing is to quickly improve the deterioration area and throw your enemies into it with your Gamma. Finally, you can use your Alpha to finish them off by predicting the direction of their escape.

All this damage dealt will give you rank points, especially if you hold out until the end of the game.

Himiko Toga

For many this is one of the worst characters in the game. However, Toga is one of the best characters to rank up only in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

The reason why many hate seeing Toga on their team is because he is very difficult to use. To survive with Toga you need to know all the characters, so that you can make the most of her in any situation.

However, once you learn how to use it, Toga is invaluable. You can copy Asui Tsuyu if you need to revive them, become Bakugo if you need damage, or Iida to escape. There are nothing but opportunities for an expert player.

Bakugo Katsuki

If you have been climbing the ranks for a while My Hero Ultra Rumbleyou won’t be surprised to see this name on the list.

Bakugo is probably the best character to rank up currently. Even though he was nerfed, his shots still have great range with incredible damage, and his Gamma can finish off almost any character that doesn’t have full health.

The most ridiculous thing is his ability to escape from any situation with his special ability, which can also be used offensively. He is a more flexible version of Todoroki when it comes to damage.