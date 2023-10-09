A BMW M5 CS is the M5 you must have, especially one like this one on Marktplaats.

This is made in the color Frozen Green. When BMW M introduced the model, this was the color associated with the M5 CS. In practice, not everyone was interested in putting this color on his or her CS and so black or gray is a more common color. Boring.

At least Chris Harris was xdd and this BMW M5 CS on Marktplaats is also finished in Frozen Green. The only correct color for an M5 CS and that’s it. According to many journalists, the best M5 that has ever existed on this planet. The question is whether BMW will be able to surpass this model with the new 5 Series. In terms of horsepower and a pack of batteries, undoubtedly. But also the fun factor? The M5 CS is really something different.

0-100 in 3 seconds, 0-200 in 10.3 seconds. The numbers may not make an impression on paper. But it is really terribly fast for this business sedan with its souped-up V8. 635 pedaling horses and 750 Nm of torque have to battle it out over four wheels with M xDrive. The four bucket seats in the car are unique to the M5 CS. BMW didn’t even dare to repeat that trick with the M3 CS. In short, the M5 CS is really a different kettle of fish.

The special character of the thickest BMW 5 Series to date also makes it no bargain. Because of its reputation you will have to dig deep into your pockets and that is no different with this BMW M5 CS on Marktplaats. The advertiser asks 189,950 euros for the used copy. The BMW in question is from last year and has already run 39,000 km. In any case, good mileage after a year. Now the next person can enjoy it.

This article The best BMW M5 from Marktplaats is not a bargain first appeared on Ruetir.