Find the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games It’s a difficult task, although there are some titles that stand out in this category.

Many of them are among the top 110 Nintendo Switch games, although there are some from other genres. These include the ones the community is most excited about, the ones with the best music, the best board games, or the best free Battle Royale.

But when it comes to the cutest Nintendo Switch games, we have to explore a variety of interesting genres. Here we will list the most notable ones.

Unpacking

For those looking for a quiet experience, Unpacking is one of the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games.

As the name suggests, the title is about unpacking the belongings of different characters at various points in their lives. Through this process you will get to know them better, including their adorable belongings. If you like stuffed animals and relaxing background music, this game will bring you a lot of happiness with its adorable atmosphere.

Stardew Valley

We continue the list with Stardew Valleyone of the indies that managed to become one of the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games since its launch.

The charm of Stardew Valley is difficult to match in several aspects. The game has a pixelated design but with enough detail to highlight the beauty of country life. The environments are bright and the landscapes are beautiful even at night.

The most adorable thing may be the characters and the miniature design of the objects, especially some supernatural creatures that you will encounter along the way.

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lovers of the classics will find that Katamari Damacy Reroll is easily one of the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games in this aspect.

This type of game usually goes unnoticed by many audiences, but those who try it know how special it can be. In particular it is extremely adorable, both in design and gameplay. The idea of ​​rolling around and collecting all kinds of lovely objects gives off a very spectacular vibe.

It’s a simple game with great music and lots of fun that will bring a smile to your face even when you don’t realize it.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

One of the franchises you wouldn’t expect to see among the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games es The Legend of Zelda. However, Link’s Awakening It is a particular case.

The reason is because this remake has an adorable “chibi” visual design that surprised and won the hearts of fans alike. Now everyone seems much friendlier, with an atmosphere that feels cartoonish.

But although the world seems like plasticine, the action and drama of the Zelda series are guaranteed in this adventure.

Best Friend Forever

We couldn’t have a serious list of the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games without adding a pet game. AND Best Friend Forever stands out in this aspect.

What sets this game apart from the others is that it combines pet care simulation with the dating genre, being able to look for a partner while walking your best friend. It has adorable mechanics to train or play with your pet, while meeting other animal lovers. The game exudes love everywhere.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There is no doubt that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games (or the industry in general).

This viral hit allows you to customize your character, your house and much of the island. The visual design is colorful and adorable, but this extends to the dialogue, music, and activities as well. Have fun interacting with your friendly neighbors and decorating your island with as many items as you can get your hands on.

Kirby and the forgotten land

Kirby and the forgotten land It was not only popularized for being the pink hero’s first open-world adventure, but also for being one of the best and most adorable Nintendo Switch games.

There is no need to detail why a Kirby game makes the list, since everything related to this pink ball and its universe reaches new levels of love. But this game manages to also give us a fair amount of action with new abilities, tons of quests, treasure hunts, and tons of cute enemies to defeat.