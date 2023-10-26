Diablo 4 season 2 offers us new opportunities to get a really suggestive loot. Do you want to get unique ancient items? Well, don’t miss what they are and how to get them.

With the Season of Blood already taking place in Sanctuary. Diablo 4 It brings us a lot of new content and of course, a good list of objects with which to equip ourselves and improve our character. Do you want this season 2 to be beneficial for you?

Well, you should know that there are several unique ancient objects that you cannot miss. If you want to take advantage of your new character in Diablo 4 season 2 Until the end of this, here we tell you which items are the best.

The best ancient unique items in Diablo 4 season 2 and how you can get them

The first thing you should know is that to get these ancient unique items you must be in the World Level 4. If you try to defeat bosses like Varshan, Grigoire, Lord Zir, The Ice Beast or Duriel you will have a chance of getting them.

However, there are very few chances of obtaining these ancient unique items, so we recommend being patient and reaching at least level 85 with your character.

Andariel’s Countenance

1,156 Armor 2.0% Life Steal 18 of all stats 10.0% Attack Speed ​​60.0% Poison Resistance Stroke of luck: Up to (15 – 20)% chance to activate a poison nova that deals 15,513 poison damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.

Ahavarion, Lycander’s Spear

3,677 DPS (2,942 – 4,412) damage per hit 1.00 attacks per second (Slow) 35.0% damage to enemies affected by crowd control 35.0% damage 20.0% attack speed 16.0% critical hit chance Stroke of luck: Up to +28.0% chance to Stun You gain a random sanctum effect for (10.0 – 20.0) seconds after killing an elite enemy. It can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Harlequin Crest

1,156 Armor 1,528 Max Health 12.0% Resource Generation 7.0% Cooldown Reduction 28 All Stats You gain (10.0 – 20.0)% Damage Reduction. Additionally, you gain 4 ranks of all skills.

Bringer of doom

1,838 DPS (1,337 – 2,005) damage per hit 1.10 attacks per second (Fast) 17.5% critical hit damage 26.0% maximum health 19.5% damage from Primary category abilities 17.5% damage Stroke of luck: Up to 5% chance to heal +1,058 health Stroke of luck: Up to (15 – 25)% chance to deal 8,963 Shadow damage to nearby enemies and reduce their damage dealt by 20% for 5 seconds.

Do you want more news about the game? We recently learned that the creators of Diablo 4 prefer to have negative opinions than not receive any comments: “that shows interest.” Don’t miss our future guides on this second season.

For example, here we leave you the Tier 1 list of classes to level up quickly in the Season of Blood. What are the most powerful classes right now in Diablo 4? We answer that question and we also tell you 5 things you should avoid doing in Diablo 4 Season 2.