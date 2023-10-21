We have a multitude of navigation applications on the market, and among the best known are Google Maps and Apple Mapsbut there are other members that do not stop including new features, and this time we are talking about HERE.

HERE offers a navigation application that includes real-time traffic data and extensive road network coverage, especially in European territory.

And HERE WeGo is the application that directly competes with Google Maps and Apple Maps, and the latest update is now available, adding all these features that you are going to love.

Version 4.10 adds a very interesting option that will allow us to repeat the last instruction we received. This is perfect, in case the application has given us an instruction and we do not remember it exactly, and by touching the upper left side of the guide screen it will be repeated again.

The other novelty is that the application now allows us to see more information on the map by touching the upper right side of the screen, and with this we will be offered a broader orientation view moving away from the map.

Another novelty are the panoramic routes for those who use a motorcycle or bicycle to get around, and it can not only be interesting for this type of users to reach their destination as quickly as possible, but in exchange to obtain the most relaxing or beautiful route possible. .

This latest version has also included better visual maps, voice guidance and other route options, which you will surely appreciate.

Remember that HEREWeGo It comes with support for CarPlay, so in addition to an iPhone, it can also provide navigation guidance on your vehicle’s infotainment screen.