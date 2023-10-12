Some of the South Park episodes have become famous for their crazy plots.

South Park already has more than 300 episodes broadcast

South Park is one of the most popular and controversial animated series in television history. With more than 25 seasons and more than 300 episodes, the series has parodied all types of characters, events and themes from popular culture. In this way, the creators, Trey Parker y Matt Stonehave given followers very fun and crazy stories that have positioned themselves as one of the most famous of all times.

In this article, we are going to review the best 9 episodes of South Park considering the adventures and occurrences of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny, as well as other secondary characters who have left their mark on the development of the series. Well, these episodes stand out for their humor, their originality, their relevance and their ability to provoke reactions in the publicso they are gems that you should not miss.

These are the most popular episodes of South Park

Throughout its seasons, South Park has addressed relevant topics that attract attention with their humor referring to events that happen in society or in some famous franchises. However, there are some episodes that have stood out more than others and we will tell you which ones they are below.

The Return of the Lord to the Two Towers (6×13)

This is a great satire of the Lord of the Rings saga, where children must return an adult videotape to the video store, believing it to be the fantasy film. Along the way, they face various obstacles and characters inspired by the Tolkien’s universewhile the tape arouses the interest and lust of other children and adults who leave adding to the movement of the game fantasy they have created. In fact, there is a video game based exactly on this episode called South Park: The Stick of Truth.

Pollo frito medicinal (14×03)

In this episode, Cartman takes advantage of the legalization of a medicinal drug in Colorado to get a permit to consume it, pretending to have various diseases. However, he soon discovers that her drug source is in danger, as Colonel Sanders plans to take down the fried chicken places, which are used as a cover to sell it (something similar to the Breaking Bad series). In this way, Cartman then allies himself with a group of traffickers to defend the businesswhile Randy tries to give himself testicular cancer to access the drug.

You have 0 friends (14×04)

“You Have 0 Friends” focuses on the obsession with social networks, especially Facebook. Kyle feels pressured to create a Facebook profile, but He has no friends on the platformso he accepts a friend request from a lonely boy named Kip Drordy, which makes him a laughing stock from college.

Besides, Stan gets tired of Facebook and tries to delete his account, but is sucked in and forced to participate in some kind of Tron parody. The truth is that the episode is an intelligent reflection about the importance we give to our online image, and how this can affect our self-esteem and social relationships.

Fish Wands (13×05)

The episode is a gem of absurd humor, with scenes such as West’s analysis of the joke or the one at the end, in which West accepts his status as a gay fish and dives into the sea. To be more specific, it all starts when Cartman and Jimmy invent a fish wand joke (fish sticks), which goes viral and reaches West’s ears. The rapper does not understand the joke and is offended, believing that they are calling him gay fish.

The Death of Eric Cartman (9×06)

What usually happens in South Park episodes is that Kenny dies out of nowhere in any way possible. Well, this chapter of “The Death of Eric Cartman” tells the story of when Cartman commits an “unforgivable misdeed”: eat all the fried chicken with sauce that the boys had bought for dinner. The others then decide to ignore him and make him think he’s dead until he thinks he’s a ghost.

‘Imaginaciónlandia’ trilogy (11×10 – 11×12)

Leprechauns exist and lead to Cartman and Kyle to Imaginationland, the place where fantasy beings live. In this place, some terrorists they release the bad guys of the stories that endanger the reality to which they have traveled. The children want to go out and tell the government that they want send a military operation to regain control. Meanwhile, Cartman demands that Kyle pay for his strange bet.

Make love, not Warcraft (10×08)

It is a satire and tribute to the famous World of Warcraft video game. The protagonists they get hooked on online gaming until they become addicted, forgetting their personal and social care. However, their entertainment is interrupted by an enigmatic and powerful player who annihilate everyone others without compassion. The animation style and the events presented are something impressive that very reminiscent of WoW details.

Tsst (10×07)

In this case, Cartman is shown as a spoiled child, selfish and manipulative, who makes life impossible for his mother and his friends. In this way, his mother then decides to hire several child discipline experts, although none of them manage to tame Cartman. The only hope is César Millán, the dog whisperer, who treats Cartman as if he were a dog and that’s how we get incredibly funny scenes.

GENIAL-O (8×05)

Last but not least is the episode, where Cartman dresses up as a robot to play a prank on Butters. This is how he pretends to be GREAT-O, a talking robot that obeys his orders, but his plan gets complicated when Butters tells him. reveals his most intimate secrets and when he is kidnapped by a film production company that wants to exploit his ideas for films.

