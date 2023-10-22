These are some of the best South Park episodes that you definitely shouldn’t miss.

If you want to start watching South Park, but aren’t sure, these episodes are so good and hilarious that they’ll convince you.

South Park is one of those animated series for adults that has managed to transcend the passage of time and His more than 25 years on the air confirm it. This work takes advantage of every opportunity to satire all the “problems” of real life, although adapted to a more cartoonish format and, on many occasions, explicit and exaggerated.

Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, Butters and company have starred in a ton of episodes that They have remained engraved in people’s minds, as they are the perfect combination of mockery with an adult tone, in some cases black humor and social criticism. Definitely, this series is a gem that no one should miss.

And it is precisely for this reason that we have taken the time to compile a list with some of the best South Park episodes.

Where to watch South Park

Before I tell you about the best South Park episodes, it is important to explain where you can enjoy this animated series for adults. Although you can opt for the best websites to watch cartoons.

And, for free, you can watch multiple seasons on Pluto TV. This platform allows you to watch the episodes however you want.

But if you not only want to see the previous seasons, but also the TV specials and premieres, then you must pay for the Paramount+ streaming servicesince you will have access to the complete catalog of this series.

Cartman has an anal probe – 01×01

South Park is one of the series that It started in style and its first episode confirms it. “Cartman has an anal probe” is one of the best episodes you can see, since it is where, for the first time, many important elements for the franchise are presented, such as Kenny’s death, vomiting, off-color jokes and many laughs .

This episode lays the foundation for everything that would be the series later. In addition to showing, for the first time, that characteristic animation style of the early seasons.

Something you can do with your finger – 04×09

Amid the popularity of boy bands, South Park presented his own version and parody of this phenomenon. The episode “Something You Can Do With Your Finger” shows that the main boys want to make money, so they make the decision to start their own band, called “FingerBang”.

However, Stan’s father, Randy, He doesn’t want his son to be in a band.. From this premise, hilarious events develop. Plus, this episode will stick in your mind the catchy song the boys sing.

Scott Tenorman must die – 05×04

Many consider this episode to be the best of the entire franchise. AND If you are one of those who think like thatwe don’t blame you, because it is one of the most hilarious and disturbing in the library.

The premise of this episode is quite simple, since Cartman gets scammed by a teenager, taking his money and making fun of him. But this is when we learn that you can’t make this boy angry, because he takes a very spicy and painful revenge. Definitely, one of the best representations of black humor that you can find.

El show de Butters – 05×14

One of the characters that little by little it gained popularity, becoming recurring, is Butters, the adorable blonde boy. And it is so much so that this boy earned his own episode of his, in which the rest of the classic protagonists do not appear.

The premise of this episode is quite simple, since Butters becomes a detective to follow his father and find out what it does. However, he ends up discovering a very delicate secret, which he shares with his mother. And in an act of madness, she seeks revenge on the boy.

This is one of the best episodes that you should not miss and is packed with practical jokes, dark humor, parodies and much more. All decorated with the adorable innocence of Butters.

The Return of the Lord to the Two Towers – 06×13

South Park is a series that is not afraid of make inappropriate parodies of other film, television franchises and literature. An example of this is “The Return of the Lord to the Two Towers”, which refers to Tolkien’s acclaimed work.

This episode has a fairly simple premise, as the boys are playing and representing characters from “The Lord of the Rings”, when they have to deal with an adult tape that they must deliver, but there are many characters who will try to prevent this from happening.

Beautiful House – 07×11

Eric Cartman has made it clear that Casa Bonita is one of his favorite places in the entire world. Thus, when it was revealed that Kyle was planning his birthday party In this place, he made the decision to do anything as long as he was invited.

However, Cartman didn’t remember that Kyle didn’t like him, because he would invite Butters. So Eric decides to “disappear” the blonde and act like best friend of the redhead.

GENIAL-O – 08×05

Another of the best episodes of the entire franchise. This begins with one of Eric Cartman’s classic jokes. to Butters, who now disguises himself as a robot to annoy the blonde boy.

However, when Eric was about to reveal his prank to the boy, he confesses that has a very delicate video of Cartman. So, if he plays a prank on him again, he will show it to the world and will be humiliated. This begins a great adventure between the two “friends”.

The Death of Eric Cartman – 09×06

South Park fans can’t forget that classic episode in which Cartman has and experience an existential crisisbecause he comes to the conclusion that he has died and has been left wandering like a soul in pain.

However, when it seems like no one can see him or react to his presence, Butters can, so He asks for help to try to do good things. that guarantee your ascent to paradise. And so this adventure begins. Although little Butters won’t have a very good time, because everyone will think he’s crazy.

Make love, not Warcraft – 10×08

It’s impossible to talk about the best episodes of South Park without mentioning the one it parodies. directly to World of Warcraft fans, the popular computer game. And the community itself has confirmed that this chapter shows the best recreation of the world of video games.

In this episode you can see that the boys are hooked on Warcraft and that they enjoy their free time. However, when his virtual characters are killed by a player with no social life, they decide to strengthen themselves to face and defeat him, becoming saviors of the internet.

