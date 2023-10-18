Below you will find the best British series on Netflix.

The Crown is without a doubt one of the best British series you can watch on Netflix.

When we talk about series in general we always tend to mention the same type of production. All of them arrived from the United States, birthplace of the biggest stars in the sector, and where we can find some of the most prestigious directors and screenwriters in the field. Even so, you should know that within the catalogs of the different subscription services we can find more variety in this aspect, and today we are going to demonstrate this, since we are going to list some of them. the best British series on Netflix.

Best British Netflix series

Of course, in the Netflix catalog you can find a wide range of British series, and this is something that will be reflected in this list. We have tried to offer the greatest variety possible, talking about both historical and dramatic series (something very abundant in productions in this country), although we will also mention productions of other genres that may also interest you a lot.

Peaky Blinders

We have decided to start strong, and first of all we will mention Peaky Blinders, a sensation around the globe. Produced by the BBC, this is a historical drama starring Cillian Murphy, now world-renowned for her role in the film Oppenheimer. We will place ourselves within a gangster family in the 1920s in the United Kingdom. Of course, we will not say more so as not to spoil the interesting story that this story presents to us, but with this starting point you can already imagine the type of plots that we will find.

Year: 2013Seasons: 6Episodes: 36Average duration: 60 minutes

Ver Peaky Blinders and Netflix

Black Mirror

There are many ways to structure a series, but probably one of the most interesting is the one that involves self-concluding episodes. These types of productions do not follow a specific script for all their episodes, but rather each one of them tells us a different story, this being the case of Black Mirror, the series that we are mentioning right now.

We can recommend it to you for many reasons, but one of the most interesting is that it talks about topics that, although they were current at the time, are still extremely important today, placing special emphasis on the effects that technology has on our society. We won’t tell you more, to avoid possible spoilers, but The truth is that it is quite recommended.

Year: 2011Seasons: 6Episodes: 27Average duration: 60 minutes

Ver Black Mirror en Netflix

After Life

The case of this series is especially curious, and although we could classify it as one of the best dramatic series on Netflix, it also manages to include comedy in a quite curious way, which will hardly leave you with a neutral opinion; many will hate this aspect, but many others will love her for it.

We are set in the life of a man who has lost everything, including his wife due to cancer, after which he decides to end his own life. Luckily he dismisses this idea, but ends up deciding to punish everyone for his suffering, this being the true starting point of the plot of this series.

Year: 2019Seasons: 3Episodes: 18Average duration: 25 minutes

Ver After Life en Netflix

The Crown

It’s time for you let’s talk about historical productions again, and we are not going to do it in vain, since in this matter we have to mention one of the best Netflix series in general, as well as one of the most recognized British productions in the last two decades. In it we can learn more about the British royal family, although it does so starting from the beginning, or at least since the beginning of the modern era of the same.

If you are a true history loverand you want to know the events that have occurred under the roofs of Windsor Castle, we are probably talking about the perfect series for you, what’s more, We would even be surprised if you have never delved into it.

Year: 2016Seasons: 5Episodes: 50Average duration: 55 minutes

Ver The Crown en Netflix

do not talk to strangers

Now we are going to mention a production that could well be considered one of the best Netflix miniseries, and it has all the right elements for them. This is a thriller that focuses on suspense, keeping us on the edge of our seats in most of its chapters, which achieves complete immersion. Furthermore, it is a series based on a book by Harlan Coben, and it is totally advisable to go into it without knowing anything else, both because of how interesting it is and because of its short duration.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

Downtown Abbey

We have to talk about a drama series again, and as you may have realized The British are very fond of this genre, which on the other hand is usually the most praised by critics at the different awards ceremonies. In this case, beyond being the best, which we cannot affirm categorically, if it turns out to be one of the most recognized British dramasso much so that he is one of the few that has managed to cross borders in a resounding way.

It is a very extensive series, which is not for everyone, but if you like that unique style that the British have when it comes to creating dramas, probably this series is perfect for you.

Year: 2010Seasons: 6Episodes: 52Duration: 65 minutes

Ver Dowton Abbey en Netflix

Heartstopper

Many of the series mentioned in this list are recognized throughout the world, but if we have to mention one that It has even gone viral in recent years that would be Heartstopper. Yes, it is another drama, but in this case it is mixed with romance, and the truth is that it manages to convey it better than most productions of this style that we find, not in the United Kingdom, but around the world. It’s raw when it needs to be, but it also manages to reach the heart constantly, This being the reason why we have decided to include it here.

Year: 2022Seasons: 2Episodes: 16Average duration: 30 minutes

Make Heartstopper a Netflix

With this we have already reviewed the ones that are for us the best British series on Netflix. Of course, we are talking about a very diverse country, which has offered us productions of all kinds, so it is possible that you have your own list, which you can leave us in the comments.

