The Benetton family, through its subsidiary Abertis, has recently achieved important success in Puerto Rico, thus consolidating its presence in the toll motorway sector. Abertis, a company jointly controlled by Mundy’s and Acs, has been awarded a major tender for the modernization, operation and maintenance of four new toll highways in Puerto Rico, a deal worth of $2.85 billion that will extend over the next 40 years. This operation represents an important step for Abertis, as it is the first significant acquisition since Mundy’s was founded and since Alessandro Benetton embarked on a new course.

The acquisition of the four toll highways, which will become part of the network managed by Metropistas Abertis, positions Abertis as the leading operator in the sector in Puerto Rico. This is just one of the challenges that Abertis is currently facing, as the company is involved in several tenders and acquisitions around the world, including a project in Houston (Texas), the Autovia del Camino in Spain and the FastLink infrastructure in Australia.

To support these operations, Mundy’s and Acs have agreed to carry out a capital increase of up to 1.3 billion euros. This capital increase is part of a new strategic collaboration agreement between the partners and reflects the commitment to grow Abertis and its international business. Mundy’s CEO, Andrea Mangoni, commented: “The victory in the tender in Puerto Rico demonstrates that Abertis, thanks to its new structure and the quality of its management, now has what it takes to be highly competitive on international markets .” This result marks an important turning point for Abertis, strengthening its position and demonstrating the Benetton family’s determination to expand beyond Italian borders and to invest in crucial infrastructures around the world.

This success is a testament to the Benetton family’s commitment to the infrastructure and toll highway sector, marking a new phase in the company’s history. TObertis, under the leadership of Mundy’s and Acsis demonstrating strong international competitiveness and a commitment to global expansion in the road and highway infrastructure sector.



